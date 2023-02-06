Namaste, India! Indonesia is calling all Indian wanderlusters

New Delhi [India], February 6 (ANI/PRNewswire): Welcoming 2023, the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy of the Republic of Indonesia in collaboration with the Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia in New Delhi, the Republic of India is coming back to greet India through the Wonderful Indonesia Pavilion, at South Asia's Travel and Tourism Exchange (SATTE) 2023 on 9-11 February at India Expo Mart, Greater Noida, Delhi NCR. The pavilion, located at hall 11 - Booth C16, will proudly present 43 highly curated delegates from various tourism businesses, such as destination management companies, travel agents, tour operators, hoteliers, and tourism attractions. Representing a 'Miniature of Indonesia', the pavilion will feature the authentic aroma of citronella oil, the taste of the finest Kintamani coffee, and the ethnic rhythm of Balinese instruments.

This year's event marks three decades of SATTE's establishment as one of Asia's leading business-to-business (B2B) travel and tourism exhibitions, therefore taking the theme '30 Years of Glorious Legacy'. Attending SATTE is Wonderful Indonesia's 2023 initial marketing campaign in an international travel exchange. The campaign begins with a Sales Mission on 7 February 2023 at Kolkata, connecting Indonesian sellers with Indian buyers and provide updates regarding Indonesia's latest tourism policies. Wonderful Indonesia believes Kolkata is one of the most important cities to introduce Indonesia's tourism, along with Mumbai, Chennai, and Bengaluru (Bangalore).

India is ranked among top five most significant inbound markets visiting Indonesia. The Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy of the Republic of Indonesia, Sandiaga Salahuddin Uno, stated, "For international promotion strategies, we aim to focus on our major tourist markets, including India, with the country's remarkable inbound growth."



According to the IMF, India is in the top five countries with the fastest economic growth. "The economic revival of the country stimulates the desire to travel abroad, proven by India inbound to Indonesia reaching 3,870% growth in 2022, compared to 2021," said Deputy Marketing of the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy, Ni Made Ayu Marthini. "Bali has already become one of the dream destinations for weddings and honeymoons for Indians, placing India as the second highest tourists inbound in Indonesia, following Australia. Thus, Wonderful Indonesia strives to adapt to potential markets by raising the offer to the luxury segment." Several handpicked destinations include Yogyakarta, Bali, Sumba, and Labuan Bajo. In addition, Labuan Bajo has become the five super-priority destinations, along with Borobudur Temple, Lake Toba, Mandalika, and Likupang.

Following the success of the G20 Presidency in 2022, Indonesia continues to maintain the country's international presence by holding ASEAN Chairmanship in 2023. Furthermore, Wonderful Indonesia is actively hosting global events, such as Superbike World Championship (WorldSBK) 2023 in March and MotoGP 2023 in October at Mandalika International Circuit in Lombok Island; The Formula 1 Powerboat World Championship (F1H20) in February in Lake Toba; Bali Spirit Festival in May; and Jakarta International Java Jazz Festival in June.

For more information on Wonderful Indonesia at SATTE 2023, visit www.indonesia.travel/SATTE

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

