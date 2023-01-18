'Namasthe World', Made-in-India Toy Brand Launched

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): In line with the Government's "Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan'', Namasthe World, a newly formed children's toy & gaming brand based out of Hyderabad announced its launch promising to offer a holistic 360-degree experience in physical toys, digital content, edutainment centric games and casual games for kids. Namasthe World will focus on creating interesting and international standard IP's on different platforms of entertainment alongside plush toys, wooden toys, block puzzles, jigsaw puzzles, digital and mobile gaming, AI, AR/VR and animation content creation completing the ecosystem.

Namasthe World has inked a deal with Rowan's and Hamley's as the official distribution partners and hence all the products will be available across Hamley's stores and other sub brands of Rowan's both physically and digitally. Namasthe World has a very strong in-house design team and aims to take on the deluge of Chinese toys into the Indian market. The ultimate aim is to provide a boost to homegrown toys and local artisans. Catering to a wide age group of 3+ years to 99+ years, Namasthe World aims to reach out to parents and children not only in India but diaspora audiences in USA, UK, Europe and UAE. All the toys will be original and self-created characters and have a holistic approach to edutainment, creating a more immersive and interactive entertainment experience for children.

The pricing for the toys would range between Rs 500 to Rs 10,000. The toys are already in production with a number of exclusive manufacturing partners and digital assets are being developed in partnership with top gaming companies. Namasthe World would follow pleasant color palettes, international design standards & eco-friendly manufacturing processes following through all safety norms and protocols.



Hareesh Vasi Reddy, Business Head Namasthe World said, "Namasthe is the most common Indian word world over and ours is a homegrown Indian brand which is poised to make a place in the world market, locally made with a global presence is our mission. We aim to convey the idea that India is a multiethnic nation with a rich artistic heritage and multicultural talent. Namasthe World is an embodiment of that, deeply rooted in India with a global appeal and what better than the kids market. Our pricing has a wide range which will cater to various income groups." He added, "We want to celebrate and empower children around the world through innovative and engaging toys and experiences that combine physical and digital elements that help in imparting education through a lot of fun."

The toy industry is poised for great growth with projected size of USD 2.73B by 2027 and growing at 12.6 per cent CAGR, all thanks to the rising incomes, double incomes with improved buying capacity. Namasthe World aims to cement its position in this burgeoning toy market through constant innovation and immersive experiences.

You can look us up at www.namasthe.world.

