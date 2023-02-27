NAR-INDIA projects to attain Business worth INR 1000 crore through its 15th Annual Real Estate Convention at Coimbatore with 2000 realtors

New Delhi [India], February 27 (ANI/PNN): NAR-India [National Association of Realtors India], India's largest association for realtors has announced the 15th edition of its Annual Convention NARVIGATE 2023, to be held at Coimbatore in March this year. The Convention is a two-day event with 2000 + industry stakeholders.

The convention is named "NARVIGATE 11* 76*" based on the location coordinates of the city & PSG Convention Centre where it will be hosted by the Coimbatore Association of Realtors (COAREA). The event is held to showcase the available opportunity in different parts of the country in various aspects of real estate to all the stakeholders, thereby contributing to India's goals of becoming a $ 10 trillion economy. Industry stalwarts will gather to discuss current and future trends in the Indian Real estate sector. The Convention is a much-awaited event and magnum opus for the real estate industry from India and abroad.

Going by past year events, NARVIGATE 2023 will bring together dignitaries from the Government, regulatory bodies and real estate sector. Realtors, developers, investors and financial institutions from India and around the world will network, learn and forge valuable business relationships. A special step to that end will be the 18-18-18 digitization initiative, under which on 18th March at 18:18 hours, under a single NAR-India mandate 2000 + brokers, builders and bankers will come on-board a common technology platform to list, showcase and transact real estate under their own unique brands.

President-Elect C.R. Shiva Kumar has an ambitious vision to leverage state-of-the art technology to create a level playing field for every NAR-INDIA Realtor with their own brand, tech and network to compete with the latest and best in real estate and proptech. This 18:18:18 digitization initiative will be available for free over the next 12 months for all the convention attendees, and will be facilitated by Arun.C.R, member COAREA.



In partnership with NAR-India, COAREA is hosting the event with Casagrand as title sponsor and GRD School of Business, Coimbatore as knowledge partner. Also, in presence would be, keynote speakers including industry stalwarts like, (M.N. Arun, Dr Sumit Chowdhury, Pushyamitra Bhargav (Mayor Indore City), Sudharsan Lodha, P.C. Mustafa, Sumit Jain, Shalini Saraswathi, Sridhar Vembu, Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev and many others)

Speaking about the Event the President-Elect, NAR India, C.R Shiva Kumar said, "Real estate brokerage has always been a profession that enables every home buyer, every industrialist, every institution, every investor to achieve their very own dream, to professionalise this industry and make it a knowledge based service to the people will be NAR-INDIA's objective this year."

NAR-INDIA is the top representative body and advocacy group for those in the Real Estate Transaction Advisory. NAR-INDIA was formed in the year 2008 to establish the highest standards and accreditation in the real estate industry and facilitate professional development for its members. NAR-INDIA is a Non-Profit Organisation created to be the collective voice of the Realtors in India.

NAR-INDIA encourages members to follow the highest professional and ethical standards in the industry. Organisation provides support and education for over 30000 Realtors all over the country through its Member Associations. It also offers comprehensive resources to realtors to provide world-class services & create value for all the stakeholders in the industry.

