Narayan Das Saraff & Sons Jeweller's launches Boss Men's Jewellery, Pretty Daisy and Vivah collections in Varanasi, India

New Delhi [India], March 30 (ANI/SRV): Narayan Das Saraff, a leading jewellery brand in Varanasi, announces the launch of their latest collections - Boss, Pretty Daisy, and Vivah. The Boss collection caters to men's jewellery, while Pretty Daisy is dedicated to lightweight diamond jewellery. Vivah is an exclusive diamond and gold jewellery collection curated for weddings. Launching these collections is set to elevate Narayan Das Saraff & Sons Jeweller's USP's and meet the rising demand for the latest designs & collections of jewellery in Varanasi.

The Boss collection is designed for the modern man who wants to stand out. The collection features a range of jewellery, including bracelets, rings, chains, studs, pendants, kada, etc.. Each piece is crafted precisely, using only the finest materials, such as gold, silver, and platinum. The collection is a fusion of contemporary and modern designs, perfect for men who want to make a statement with their jewellery.

"I purchased a ring from the Boss collection for my husband's birthday, and he loves it. It's a unique piece he can wear on any occasion. There aren't many options available for Men's jewellery and Narayan Das Saraff made it easily available on their website," said Avni Raichura, from Gujarat, who bought the ring online www.narayandas.in.

The Pretty Daisy collection is dedicated to everyday diamond jewellery, featuring various exquisite designs, including pendants, rings, earrings, bracelets, etc. Each piece is meticulously crafted to bring out the brilliance of the diamonds.

Reena Gupta, from Varanasi, said, "I am a regular shopper at Narayan das Saraff & I was excited to see the Pretty Daisy collection. It's awesome for everyday wear & at really good prices."





The Vivah collection is an exclusive diamond and gold jewellery range specially curated for weddings. The collection features a range of stunning designs, including heavy bridal sets in both gold & diamond, necklaces, bangles, maang-tika, etc. Attention to detail & special craftsmanship makes Vivah Collection a perfect choice for brides.

"We are thrilled to announce the launch of these new collections. Each collection is designed considering the specific customer requirements, catering to their unique and diverse taste. We segregated our product line on our website and made a dedicated counter section for each collection. So, it becomes easy for our customers to get what they search for. We believe that jewellery expresses one's personality and individuality, and our collections reflect this belief. We are excited to share these collections with our customers and the rest of the world." said Amit Agarwal - Director; Narayan Das Saraff & Sons Jewellers.

Narayan Das Saraff has been synonymous with excellence and quality since 1958. The brand has earned a reputation for creating jewellery that is unique, innovative, and of the highest quality. Narayan Das Saraff's commitment to excellence is reflected in their use of only the finest materials, hallmark products and attention to detail in crafting each piece.

