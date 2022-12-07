Narayan Seva Sansthan bags the Guinness Book of World Records by hosting world's largest wheelchair cricket tournament

Udaipur (Rajasthan) [India], December 7 (ANI/PNN): The third edition of the National Wheelchair Cricket Championship concluded in the city of lakes Udaipur with a world record being created on Saturday.

Organized under the joint aegis of Narayan Seva Sansthan, DCCI, WCI and Rajasthan Royals, Uttar Pradesh captured the championship trophy by easily defeating Haryana in this seven-day tournament. Haryana was the runner up and the last year champions Punjab were eliminated this time in the league match itself.

Narayan Seva Sansthan President Prashant Agarwal said that the world's largest wheelchair cricket tournament was recorded in the Guinness Book of World Records for the first time. In this regard, Guinness Book representative Swapnil presented the certificate of world record to Narayan Seva Sansthan.

In the beginning, Padmashree Kailash Manav, the founder of the sansthan, while welcoming the guests, gave information about the 38-year service journey of education, treatment and rehabilitation of the differently-abled.

A cash prize of Rs 2.50 lakh was given to the Uttar Pradesh team that won the championship in this tournament of determination zeal, and passion. The runner-up Haryana team got Rs 1.50 lakh.

Narayan seva Sansthan President Prashant Aggarwal expressed happiness over making world record of third National Wheelchair Championship and said that the sansthan will make continuous efforts to promote National Para Games through its Sports Academy.



The trophy was awarded to the winning team in the presence of Olympian and Arjuna Awardee Dhulchand Damor, District Collector Tarach and Meena, Tikamchand Bohra, CEO of the Rajasthan State Heritage Conservation and Promotion Authority, WCI President Squadron Leader Abhay Pratap Singh, DCCI Secretary Ravi Chauhan, Abhijeet Singh of the Rajasthan Royals, Rajasthan Tribal Commission member Pannalal Meena, Rajasthan Heritage Conservation Authority Director Manohar Lal Gupta, District Swimming Association President Chandragupt Singh Chauhan, District Sports Officer Shakeel Hussain, and International Cricket Umpire Mohd. Rafiq During this, the enthusiasm of the winning team and their supporters was visible.

The grand finale was played between Haryana and UP at RCA ground in the presence of hundreds of cricket lovers. UP won the toss and invited Haryana to bat first. Three important batsmen of the Haryana team returned to the pavilion in the very first over. The team lost the first wicket on the first ball, the second on the fourth ball, and the last ball of the third over. Due to this, the team came under pressure, due to the quick fall of wickets, the Uttar Pradesh team all out Haryana in 14 overs.

Haryana could score only 85 runs. Taking the spirit of victory, the UP team, led by captain Somjit Singh, captured the championship trophy in 6.2 overs without losing a wicket. All-rounder Shailesh Yadav from Uttar Pradesh scored a brilliant 36 runs in 20 balls and was also awarded the man of the match title. Opener AnmolVashisht also contributed with 45 runs.

The best batsman of UP in the tournament, Monu Master of Haryana, was selected as the best bowler, Gaurav Yadav, the best fielder from UP and Shailesh Yadav, the man of the series from UP, and the award for the most disciplined team went to Karnataka.

It is notable that on Friday the first semi-final was played between Delhi and Haryana and the second between Uttarakhand and UP.

