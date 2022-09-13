NAREDCO Maharashtra is set to host India's first and largest real estate Property Expo, 'HOMETHON' at Jio World Convention Centre in BKC, Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 13 (ANI/PNN): National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO) Maharashtra organizes the first ever real estate exhibition 'Homethon Property Expo 2022' bringing over 100+ developers along with housing finance companies under one roof.

The 3-day exhibition from September 30 to October 2 is the first ever post-pandemic real estate exhibition to open at a massive scale and witness a thunderous confluence of leading developers, consumers, and big-ticket projects from around the country.

The ambitiously designed property expo will be held at Jio Convention Center, one of the country's largest and most prestigious multi-faceted destination spread across 1 Lac sq.ft., located in the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC). The event is anticipated to host around 50,000 home buyers across Maharashtra.

The 3-day event is going to be an ideal destination for every real estate stakeholder as it brings together over 50,000 home buyers, 100+ developers exhibiting over 10,000 developments ranging across luxury to premium to affordable categories, from multiple locations in all over Mumbai and the MMR, including Thane, Kalyan, Navi Mumbai, Panvel, Raigad, Mira Road, Vasai and Virar, and other important locations. Besides, there will be special attractions on properties from Pune, Nashik, and Nagpur too.

There will also be Second Home Projects and plotted schemes on showcase. It will also exhibit prominent housing finance companies, giving prospective homebuyers from across the state a complete home-buying experience.

The added advantage is the pavilion of the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) that will value add to the discerning home-buyers to conduct the timely due diligence of the developer's project registration details.

Acknowledging the high demand, the developers have come up with various offers to their individual projects such as better pricing, Best Deals, No stamp Duty, No Registration Charges, No GST, No processing fee and special home loan offers, Spot Benefits, No cancellation fee, and a plethora of other festive offers. The participants stand a chance of winning various lucky draw offers at Exhibition from Car, Phone, Gold and many more. Keeping their convenience in mind, transportation has been arranged from important locations in Mumbai. In addition to the above, there are Special Incentives for Channel Partners also for closing deals at the Exhibition.



Commenting on the property exhibition, Sandeep Runwal, President, NAREDCO Maharashtra, says, "We are proud to present the first home buying expo at Jio Convention Center bringing in 100+ developers under one roof. Following a two-year pandemic in which everything was limited to digital, customers will be able to see what Maharashtra's top developers have to offer in real-time. The upcoming festive property expo is an excellent opportunity for fence-sitters to convert into actual home-buyers as the property market is on an upward trend.

He added, "With the Jio Convention Centre, we have selected one of the best and glorious event venues for the exhibition. It serves as a perfect backdrop for an event of this magnitude and provides 1 Lakh Square Feet of pavilion space for the top real estate developers to showcase the best and most premium real estate projects in the state. As a result, it's a win-win situation for both participants and consumers."

Niranjan Hiranandani, Vice Chairman of NAREDCO, says, "The end user-driven property market is experiencing a home buying rally in the past few quarters. With an increase in disposable income, savings, and job stability, today's homebuyers are more confident than ever in their purchasing decisions. As all these factors come together during the festive season, the market condition is expected to be more positive. At the Homethon Property Expo, homebuyers will have a one-of-a-kind opportunity to choose from an array of offerings from various developers further enabling them to buy their dream home."

Rajan Bandelkar, President, NAREDCO National, says, "Homethon Property Expo 2022 is geared towards the customer, particularly first-time home-buyers. It is also timely because it corresponds to the real-estate market's rapid growth since it began in 2021. For the first time in India, this expo brings together top developers, finance firms, and homebuyers under one roof."

Abhay Chandak, Secretary, NAREDCO Maharashtra says, "There will be special incentives for channel partners for the deals closed during the exhibition which will be announced soon. All the channel partners will have special incentives for closing deals during the exhibition. This Homethon Property expo will be a golden opportunity for channel partners. Likewise, homebuyers will be able to purchase their dream homes more easily and conveniently."

The expo, which is expected to be the country's largest, will also include a business lounge and networking centres where attendees can interact with industry veterans and stalwarts. To ease the commute, transportation from key locations in Mumbai to the exhibition venue will be made available. For the visitors, there will be no parking charges and will get ample opportunities to win lucky draw prizes

Prominent developers who are slated to participate in this event include Hiranandani Group, Godrej Properties, K Raheja Corp, Runwal Group, Piramal Realty, Puravankara, L&T Realty, Chandak Group, TATA Realty, Birla Estates, Shapoorji Pallonji, Nahar Group, The Wadhwa Group, Raunak Group, Kanakia Group, Man Infra, Labdhi Lifestyle, Sugee Group, YM Infra, Paradise Group, Dynamix Group, JP Infra, Akasa Group, Tribeca Trump Towers, Bhumi World, Goel Ganga, Transcon Developers, Prescon Realtors, Arkade Group, Sheth Creators, Paradigm Realty, Siddha Group, Happy Homes, GHP Corp, Suraj Estate, Ground Holding, Antariksh Realtors, Sayba Group, Vihang Group, Pashmina Developers, Atharv Realty, Roha Realty, STG Realty, VKG Group and many others. Housing Finance Companies like ICICI Bank, Central Bank of India, HDFC Bank, State Bank of India, Aditya Birla Housing Finance, TATA Capital and LIC Housing Finance among others, to help facilitate home loans at the event.

This story has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/PNN)

