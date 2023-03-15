NAREDCO Vidarbha organizes RERACON, an event dedicated to resolve developers' issues and queries regarding RERA

New Delhi [India], March 15 (ANI/PNN): Real estate is a sector that is constantly evolving and changing. The Real Estate Regulatory Authority, commonly known as RERA, is responsible for ensuring transparency and eliminating inconsistencies within the industry. While all developers working in the real estate sector are required to comply with RERA, it is common for them to encounter confusion, issues, and queries regarding the same.

Considering this need for more clarity, understanding and a sense of customer centric approach; NAREDCO Vidarbha organized RERACON on March 10, 2023. Held at Nagpur, the event was organized to help real estate professionals get their RERA-related issues resolved directly by RERA authorities.

RERACON witnessed an esteemed panel of speakers, with Shri Ajoy Mehta (MahaRERA Chairman) as the Chief Guest along with few other noteworthy panellists such as:

* Mahesh Pathak (Member- MahaRERA)

* Rajan Bandhelkar (NAREDCO National President)

* Sanjay Bhimanwar (MahaRERA Deputy Secretary, Nagpur Division)

* Hitesh Thakkar (Vice President, NAREDCO Western Maharashtra)

* Ghanshyam Dhokne (President, NAREDCO Vidarbha)

* Abhinav Welekar (RERA Expert - NAREDCO Vidarbha)

* Adv. Gouri Chandrayan (Advisor-Consumer Affairs)

* Punit Chovatia (Head of Business Development, REMI)

The panel included Aarti Harbhanjka of Primus Partners as the moderator.

While Addressing the quorum; Ghanshyam Dhokne, the President NAREDCO Vidarbha requested RERA authorities to amend model form of agreement to balance the interest of buyers and sellers while insisting RERA authorities to join hands with NAREDCO Vidarbha for spreading RERA awareness in tier-3 & tier-4 cities of Vidarbha.

Punit Chovatia followed with his Presentation regarding "Agents Training Programme" An initiative of MahaRERA in association with NAREDCO and REMI.

Aarti provided the attendees with valuable guidance on issues relating to RERA, its registration, fulfilment, provisions, and other relevant issues. The panel also took the doubts and queries of the attendees and provided satisfactory resolutions for the same.



MahaRERA Chairman urged developers to avoid any gaps in actual offerings vs. verbal offerings to customer to enable transparency and boosting customer confidence in real estate. He also requested conciliation forums to mediate for lapsed project to revive the project life and help end users to accomplish dreams home.

Ajay Mehta appreciated NAREDCO'S efforts in RERA implementation from inception and solicits two representatives to be deputed at local RERA office from NAREDCO VIDARBHA to resolve queries and bottlenecks in RERA registration to their own members.

Ghanshyam Dhokne gives the credit of this event's success to entire team which includes:

* Ajay Borkar

* Kunal Padole

* Brijmohan Tiwari

* Skylab Bhanare

* Unmesh Ingle

* Abhinav Welekar

* Badal Mate

* Rahul Bondre

* Atul Srirao

* Pankaj Thackeray

* Sachin Meher

* Nitin Dethe

