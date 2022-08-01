Nasha Boy and Bilal Saeed create memorable experiences at Mantis Dubai

New Delhi [India], August 1 (ANI/PNN): Mantis Nightclub, DIFC Dubai, lived up to its reputation of creating world-class clubbing experiences with two memorable evenings. The first was on July 21 with a live performance by the Indian singer, composer, and musician Nasha Boy (Akhil Sachdeva). The second evening on July 28 was a live performance by singer and songwriter Bilal Saeed.

Mantis Dubai is an upscale nightclub owned by Kishan Chaudhary, Yatin Kukreja, and Harsh Agrawal. The club regularly invites DJs and international artists and curates experiences for people. Over the years, Mantis has evolved into a popular name for clubbing and experiencing the famous 'Dubai Nightlife'. It embodies the elegance and free-spirited energy that defines Dubai.

On July 21, Akhil Sachdeva mesmerized the crowd with some of his popular songs, including Tera Ban Jaunga from the movie Kabir Singh and Humsafar from the movie Badrinath Ki Dulhania, O Jaanewaale, Yaaron Rab Se Dua Karo, and many others. Music was provided by Beat Crush and Emwee. Akhil started his career as the lead vocalist of a Delhi-based music band Nasha. He has been the melodious voice behind many popular songs and the proud recipient of various awards.



The next week, on July 28, the singer-songwriter Bilal Saeed, popular for his lilting romantic numbers, bhangra-pop songs, and Punjabi rap numbers, grooved the crowds with songs like Khair Mangdi, Blah Blah Blah, Kaash, No Make Up, and many more. Bilal gained popularity with his debut singles '12 Saal' and 'Adhi Adhi Raat'. He has been growing in popularity and is a sensation on social media platforms.

At the end of the second event, Kishan Chowdhary, the co-owner of the club, said, "Mantis has always been the epicentre for music-filled evenings and parties in the DIFC. Akhil and Bilal's performances were electric and everyone, including our staff, had an amazing time. We constantly endeavour to create events that centre on the theme of Mantis - elegance and free-spirited energy infused with music and good food."

The evenings were filled with soulful singing, foot-tapping music, amazing food and beverages, and a lot of fun and laughter. As people grooved to the music and revelled in the wonderful atmosphere, Akhil and Bilal managed to put out wonderful performances that will be etched in people's memories for a long time.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

