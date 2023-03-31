National and International award will be given in International Conference - Dr VP Singh

New Delhi [India], March 31 (ANI/PNN): In a press conference held at Hotel Metro View, IHRCCC Chief Dr VP Singh said an international conference is going to be held in Bangkok Thailand on September 28, 2023. It has been decided to organize the International Conference "Adbhut Bharat Sampanna Bharat" by "National Anti Corruption Commission" and International Human Rights and Crime Control Council in Punjab & Amritsar, National & International awards will also be given. In which Rashtra Gaurav Samman, Dr Gaurav Samman, Prithvi Ratna Award, Global Peace Award, International Children's Award will be presented to eminent personalities of the country and abroad. Rashtra Gaurav Samman is the highest civilian honor given by the "National Anti Corruption Commission". This award is given for different services to the nation like education, health, social service, journalism, environmental arts, literature, science, administrative service, public service and sports. The International Conference has been organized on 25th March 2023 in Delhi, 05 June 2023 in Amritsar Punjab and 28 September 2023 in Bangkok Thailand.

Dr VP Singh said that children are the future of the country, who should have a leading role in nation building, so their right guidance is necessary. IHRCCC High Commissioner Akanksha Vidyarthi said that our aim is to give the right direction to the society and build a new nation also we give identity to those who really want to do something for our Nation we give Membership joinings from IHRCCC. People who are really willing to do something good kindly contact us to get our Membership Thank you . International Chairman of the organization, Dr Harish Makhija said that our effort should be that all the people should be connected with the main stream of social development; only then the country will develop.



The Director of the organization Saurabh Sachan & Priyanka Sharma, Deputy Director Deepak Kumar, Rohit Kumar, Roshni Singh and Manager Ghanshyam Yadav told that we need to bring social harmony in the society. The institute is running various types of awareness programs in the country and abroad.

This organization is doing a lot of public welfare work in various areas of India for human welfare since 2013, which is playing its leading role in nature conservation as well as making human and animal friendly social harmony a part of the society. Dr VP Singh said that we are moving ahead at the pace of a turtle, connecting the society with our members and one day we will be able to curb corruption, crime and surely India will again become the world master and gold bird. Iltaja Usmani, the PR manager of the organization, emphasized on human unity and he said that there is no religion bigger than human religion. Also Akanksha Vidyarthi said that we are going to organise awareness program & award Ceremony on 5th of June 2023 on Environmental day. Dr VP Singh said we are giving free upsc education to 30 eligible students & 100 ssc students by our end we really want to make our Country Atma Nirbhar Bharat with thanks.

