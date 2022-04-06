National Institute of Bank Management and TalentSprint join forces to create talent for Next-Gen Banking

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 5 (ANI/BusinessWire India): TalentSprint, a global edtech company and a market leader in transformational deeptech programmes, and the National Institute of Bank Management (NIBM), an autonomous Apex Institute established by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and Banks, today announced a collaborative effort to create talent for the next generation of banking and financial services.

Radical technology adoption by the BFSI sector has raised the value of tech-savvy professionals and fueled the need to re-skill and up-skill BFSI professionals for the digital-first era. Consequently, new age bankers and finance professionals must combine their domain knowledge with digital skills to be future-proof.

Digitalization is no longer a novelty in the financial services sector. Banking, finance, tech or consulting professionals working in or for the BFSI sector are at a crossroad today. The path ahead for them is to build expertise in transformational digital technologies that are disrupting the industry. To facilitate this learning, TalentSprint and NIBM have curated the first-of-its-kind Advanced Programme in Banking and Leadership for a Digital World. This programme is aimed at participants who aspire to be digital-first professionals and spearhead digital transformation initiatives within their organizations.

Commenting on the launch of the programme, B V Chaubal, Chairperson, Central Depository Services (India) Limited (CDSL) said, "The Advanced Executive Programme is being launched at the right time as the banking ecosystem is changing as never before. Modern day bankers must display tech-savviness along with analytical capabilities. They are required to be competent enough to deliver new age products and services that promise enhanced customer experience. In particular, speed, safety and security are non-negotiable. This Programme offered by NIBM and TalentSprint will cover the key aspects of Digital Banking and Finance and act as an enabler to gain modern leadership skills."

"The Advanced Programme in Banking and Leadership for a Digital World gives high level exposure to professionals in digital technologies that are in-demand, thus empowering the future leaders of digital-first banking. This programme is the right stepping stone for budding leaders in banking and finance", said Dr Partha Ray, Director, National Institute of Bank Management.

Dr Santanu Paul, MD and CEO, TalentSprint, said, "Innovation, regulation, technology and customer expectations are rapidly changing the banking and financial services sector. This specially curated programme addresses industry requirements and aims to build the capability of senior banking and finance professionals by enabling them to make the best use of digital tools."

The Advanced Programme in Banking and Leadership for a Digital World is a case-study driven six-month programme that will provide professionals with a comprehensive understanding of digital transformation in banking and financial institutions. Supported with capstone and LIVE banking projects, the executive-friendly programme will ensure that the participants become digital experts and are well-equipped to lead digital initiatives in their organizations. The Programme will be taught by a team of leading researchers and experts in digital banking led by Programme Director, Dr Arindam Bandyopadhyay. The online, instructor-led learning will conclude with a certification ceremony during the 2-day campus visit at the state-of-the-art NIBM campus in Pune. The programme will be delivered on TalentSprint's digital platform ipearl.ai. To apply for selection into the first cohort, applicants can visit the Programme page, nibm.talentsprint.com/apb



Programme Eligibility: Banking, Finance, Tech or Consulting Professionals with minimum 5 years of experience in the BFSI domain

Programme Director: Dr. Arindam Bandyopadhyay

Certifying Authority: National Institute of Bank Management (NIBM)

Duration and Format: 6 months | Hybrid

Cohort start date: July 2022

Programme Fees: INR 2 Lakhs

Link to apply: nibm.talentsprint.com/apbl

