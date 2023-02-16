National level Hackathon 'KAVACH-2023' held to address cyber crime and security

New Delhi [India], February 16 (ANI): Advancing India's cyber-preparedness, KAVACH-2023, a national-level hackathon was launched on Thursday to identify innovative ideas and technological solutions for addressing the cyber security and cybercrime challenges of the 21st century.



All India Council for Technical Education and the Bureau of Police Research and Development jointly launched the national-level Hackathon.



While addressing the media, TG Sitharam, Chairman, All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), said that KAVACH-2023 is a unique kind of national hackathon to identify innovative ideas and technological solutions for addressing the cyber security and cybercrime challenges of the 21st century faced by our law enforcement agencies and common citizens.



Speaking on the occasion Balaji Srivastava, Director General, Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D), said that it will be a 36-hour long event, during which youth from educational institutions across the country and registered start-ups will participate to find robust, secure and effective technological solutions for cyber security by using their technical expertise and innovative skills.



"It will advance the blockage of cyber security crimes with robust system monitoring and safety provisions," he added. (ANI)

