Calicut (Kerala) [India], November 8 (ANI/BusinessWire India): TERA 2021, a national-level stock trading competition to find the best trader in India would be held between November 22nd and November 29th. Registration closes on November 19th.

This will be the first event of its kind to be held pan-India level. MaverixPro, a financial services firm offering financial education and financial business solutions, is conducting this competition. TERA aims to offer a platform for traders to interact and learn from each other's ideology, analysis and behaviour as well as to identify the major drivers behind the Indian trading industry.

The Competition

The competition would be held in two phases. The first would be a virtual event that starts from November 22nd to November 26th. The second phase would be a live trading event to be held at The Marriott, Kochi on November 29. The competition is to be held on a virtual trading platform and each participant would be given 10 lakh rupees virtual money.

The top three performers stand to win cash prizes worth Rs 1 lakh (1st Prize), 75,000 (2nd prize), and 50,000 (3rd prize) as well as scholarships for the courses in the stock market offered by MaverixPro. The event would witness the participation of trading industry veterans and would be an ideal venue for business networking. More details on the event are available at www.teraevent.com.



Event link: https://youtu.be/fUn0mv7549U

Toll Free : 1800 88 99 369

MaverixPro Limited

MaverixPro Ltd. is a financial education and research company that offers fin-tech solutions to help clients familiarize themselves with the financial market by offering high-end solutions that help retail traders and investors.

Established in 2020, the company has developed a revolutionary platform called TINC, which stands for Trading Incorporated. "TINC helps traders and investors access education, user-friendly platform for placing trades, research, charts, live analysis, social and business networking opportunities under a single umbrella", says David Carmel Alex, MD, MaverixPro Limited.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

