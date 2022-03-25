National Maritime Heritage Complex to be built by TATA Projects

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 25 (ANI/PR Newswire): TATA Projects Limited, one of India's fastest-growing and most admired infrastructure companies, today signed an approximately Rs 500 crore contract agreement for the development of National Maritime Heritage Complex (NMHC) in Lothal region, Gujarat. To be completed in 24-months, the NMHC will be dedicated to the maritime heritage of India and shall showcase the nation's rich and diverse maritime glory.

The project has been awarded by the Ministry of Shipping (MoS), Government of India (GoI) through Indian Port Rail & Rope Way Corporation Limited (IPRCL) and involves construction, testing and commissioning of National Maritime Heritage Complex (Phase- IA) on EPC basis. It includes museum building, artificial water body & jetty, prototype of ancient Lothal town and its rich heritage, museum galleries to establish a timeline of the known facts about India's maritime history and parking facilities.



NMHC shall house National Maritime Museum; Maritime Heritage based Theme Park, Maritime Research Institute, Nature Conservation Park, Resorts and Hotels, etc. NMHC shall remain under the ownership of MoS and IPRCL shall be the custodian of the assets created.

NHMC will consolidate all diverse and vibrant artefacts from ancient to modern times and provide access to the public - while spreading awareness and inspiring public about maritime heritage.

Sandeep Navlakhe, Executive Vice President & BU Head - Buildings, Factories & Airports, Tata Projects Ltd, said, "As a company, we have always worked towards creating infrastructure that improves people's lives and enhancing national development. We are therefore proud to sign the contract for the development of National Maritime Heritage Complex since this project will enhance the nation's stature on the international stage by showcasing its rich maritime heritage. We are certain that upon completion it will stand at par with renowned international maritime museums."

The location - 'Lothal' is significant since it is one of the prominent cities of the ancient Indus valley civilization dating to 2400 BC, located 76-kms from Ahmedabad in Gujarat. Archaeological excavations have discovered the oldest man-made dockyard, over 5000 years old, in Lothal.



Through themed galleries, interactive and immersive exhibits and digital experiences, the completed project will invite visitors to embark on an exciting exploration of India's past and present maritime prowess.

The exhibited maritime history along with India's vibrant coastal tradition will help towards uplifting the nation's image on the global arena.

TATA Projects is one of the fastest-growing and most admired infrastructure companies in India. It has expertise in executing large and complex urban and industrial infrastructure projects.

The company provides turnkey end-to-end solutions to set up fully integrated rail & metro lines, commercial buildings and townships, data centres & airports, power generation plants, power transmission & distribution systems, oil & gas refineries, chemical process plants, water and wastewater management solutions, complete mining and metal purification systems.

It is currently executing some of the most marquee projects across India such as New Parliament Building, Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link, Multiple Stretches of Dedicated Freight Corridors, and Metro Rail Lines across multiple cities such as Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, Lucknow, Ahmedabad and Chennai.

The company is driven to deliver projects on-time, using world-class project management techniques and has uncompromising standards for safety and sustainability.

