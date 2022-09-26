Nationals Conference to be held on India's Defense Architecture in New Delhi from September 27 to 29, 2022

New Delhi [India], September 26 (ANI/ATK): Global Counter Terrorism Council, GCTC, is a leading international, non-partisan think tank that promotes quality research and in-depth studies on Security and Strategic Studies in the Indian as well as international context.

GCTC, co-partnering with National Forensic Sciences University - Ministry of Home Affairs and DRDO, is organizing a three-day national conference on '''India's Defense Architecture'', from September 27 to 29 at Haryana Bhawan, Copernicus Marg, New Delhi. It is being organized in the memory of Major General (late) Raj Krishnan Malhotra, to discuss the efforts to be put towards improving the country's self-reliance in the defense sector. Many former and well-known veterans associated with the Country's defense system will mark their presence on this occasion.

Lieutenant General Gurmit Singh, Governor of Uttarakhand will be the chief guest of the event and the keynote speakers of the conference will be, former Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria; Dr Ajay Kumar IAS, Defence Secretary of India; Lieutenant General Devendra Pratap Pandey, Commandant of the Army War College; and former Vice Admiral Shekhar Sinha.

The Conference will be attended by key dignitaries like Dr Shekhar Dutt, IAS (retd), former Governor, Chhattisgarh, former Defence Secretary and former Deputy National Security Advisor for the Government of India; Lieutenant General Syed Ata Hasnain; William L. Blair, Chief Executive - India, Lockheed Martin India Private Limited, and a special address by Michael Chertoff, Former US Secretary of Homeland Security. In addition, Air Marshal Anil Chopra, Director General of Center for Airpower Studies; Dr Upendra Kumar Singh, Director General of DRDO Life Sciences; Lt Gen Raj Shukla; Air Commander Vikram Gaur; Anurag Bajpai, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Defense; Lt Gen Suresh Sharma, former engineer in chief and advisory board member GCTC; AVM Devesh Vasta, Indian Air Force, will also be present during the event.



The sessions of the conference will be presided over by Air Marshal Ravikant Sharma, former Vice Chief of Air Staff, Indian Air Force; former Lieutenant General KJ Singh; Air Marshal Anil Chopra former Director General of the Center for Air Power Studies; Air Marshal Krishnan Kumar Nowhwar (Retd.), Indian Air Force. Lieutenant General Vinod Bhatia, retired Director General of the Army's Central Military Operations; Dr Sudarshan Kumar, former Director General of DRDO; Dr Praveen Kumar Mehta, Scientist of DRDO and Professor Sudhir Sopory, member of GCTC and the former Vice Chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University.

To participate in the program, registration can be done by calling 01120-4788620 or

9910754592, 9810875236, 9818426823.

Apart from this, you can register on the email: INFO@GCTCWORLD.ORG.

This story has been provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/ATK)

