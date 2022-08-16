Nationwide School QUIZ program launched by EDUACE GROUP in line with National Education Policy 2020 supported by INDIAN PRINCIPALS' NETWORK (IPN)

New Delhi [India], August 16 (ANI/PNN): EduAce Services Pvt Ltd, India's leading edtech enterprise, today announced the 08TH Season of its Nationwide Quiz program open. SCHOOL QUIZ LEAGUE- PRATIBHA KI KHOJ in association with Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, a multi-disciplinary, research-intensive, private university, educating a vibrant student population of over 24,000 with 1700+ strong faculty, accredited with the highest possible 'A++' grade by NAAC.

The quiz will be hosted across 15 centres nationally at the regional level, with first-round being hosted at the school level 1,00,000+ school students from grade 8th till 12th standard will be taking part in the nationwide competition. 15 centres which host REGIONAL ROUNDS will be New Delhi, Noida, Chennai, Bhopal, Jaipur, Bangalore, Kolkata, Dehradun, Lucknow, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Gurgaon, Chandigarh, Gwalior, and Pune

Speaking on occasion, Gaurava Yadav, Founder and CEO, EduAce Group and Founder and Moderator, IPN India Forum, we are delighted to start our quiz after two years of gap due to covid. Quiz is one of the most exciting mental sports and enables learning with fun for students. As a team, we look forward to meeting some exciting talent across the country, which will showcase their mental ability, teamwork, and presence of mind as they take the quiz.



Sharing his views on the association Maheshwara Chaitanya, Director, Admissions at Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, It is at the right time that EduAce is placing this quiz event among the talented brains in our country. Prathibha ki Khoj platform will ensure to make the young talented brains understand the history of India. Amrita is delighted to support this event in all possible ways to educate our younger generation, who are the real national builders.

Established in the Year 2013, EduAce Services Pvt Ltd(EduAce Group)is India's leading edtech enterprise working in the school domain through its various Intellectual properties (IPs) aimed at teachers, students, and school heads. With a cumulative reach in over 8,500 schools across the country, EduAce has emerged as India's leading school contact program enterprise working with its customers to drive value for all parties involved.

A multi-disciplinary, research-intensive, private university, educating a vibrant student population of over 24,000 by 1700+ strong faculty. Accredited with the highest possible 'A++' grade by NAAC, Amrita offers more than 250 UG, PG, and PhD programs in Engineering, Management, and Medical Sciences, including Ayurveda, Life Sciences, Physical Sciences, Agriculture Sciences, Arts and Humanities, and Social and Behavioral Sciences.

With seven campuses at Amaravati, Amritapuri, Bengaluru, Chennai, Coimbatore, Kochi, and Mysuru and a new upcoming campus at NCR Delhi (Faridabad) and spread over 1200+ acres with 100 lacs square feet of built-up space, Amrita is one of India's top-ranked private university.

