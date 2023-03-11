Nationwide Women Excellence Awards 2023 by Business Mint recognizes Top Women across India

New Delhi [India], March 11 (ANI/PNN): Business Mint, a market research company, has announced the winners of the Nationwide Women's Excellence Awards 2023. The awards recognize women's outstanding achievements and contributions across various fields and industries in India.

Women from diverse academia and government sectors, such as teaching, research, training, consulting, entrepreneurship, business leadership, professional workforces in government and non-government sectors, and so on, will be honored with the Nationwide Women Excellence Awards 2023. Business Mint selects only suitable women who are energetic, intelligent, renowned, and ambitious in their respective fields to receive this coveted nationwide award

The Winners of the 2023 Nationwide Women's Excellence Awards are as follows

* Preety Uzlain, Life Coach & Founder - Magic Minds - Most Promising Life Coach of the Year - 2023, New Delhi

* Divya Mena, Founder - Sharanya Development Foundation - Women Excellence Award for Social Service - 2023, Hyderabad

* Jigna Rajgor Joshi, Founder & CEO - Jhansi OTT - Most Inspiring Women Media Professional of the Year - 2023, Gujarat

* Sweety Somashekar, Founder, Managing Director - StructCAD Design and Engineering- Most Promising Women Entrepreneur of the Year - 2023, Mangalore in Civil & Structural Consulting and Construction Category

* Prerna Kapoor Kalra, Owner - China Grill - Most Promising Women Entrepreneur of the Year - 2023, Pune in Food & Hospitality Category

* Neelima Burra - Most Promising Corporate Leader of the Year -2023, Gurgaon in Corporate Strategy and Business Transformation Category

* Dr Mallika Mishra - Most Prominent Industry Professional of the Year - 2023, Delhi NCR in Analytical Research & Quality Assurance Category

* Roshni Donny Chhawara, Associate Vice President Digital - Concept PR India Ltd - Most Promising Digital PR Professional of the Year - 2023, Mumbai

* Pooja Dhandhania, Product/Service - Posh Creative Studio - Best Emerging Creative Professional of the Year - 2023, Bangalore

* Kanchana Thakur, Sr. HRBP - Pepsico International - Most Promising HR Professional of the Year - 2023, Gurgaon

* Jyoti Dora, Founder - Readers Adda - Most Inspiring Women of the Year - 2023, Gujarat for Promoting Book Reading

* Kaveri Utreja, Dessert Artisan | Founder - JUS LIKE THAT - Most Promising Women Entrepreneur of the Year - 2023, Mumbai in Luxury Gifting Category

* Aakriti Jain, Account Director - MediaMonks - Best Emerging Agency leader and Mom Influencer of the Year - 2023, Delhi

* Miti Randeri Bakre, HR & OD Advisor to MSMEs - E4 HR Associates - Most Promising Women Entrepreneur of the Year - 2023, Ahmedabad in HR Consulting Category

* Rakhi Shah, Managing Director - Magenta Group Of Companies - Most Promising Women Entrepreneur of the Year - 2023, Tamil Nadu in Infra Structure Development Category



* Nidhi Poddar, Founder - Emerald Events - Most Promising Women Entrepreneur of the Year - 2023, Kolkata in Event Planners Category

* Manali Agrawal - Outstanding Women Entrepreneur of the Year - 2023, Mumbai in Brand Consulting Category

* Divya Handa, Founder & Design Head - Divya Handa Designs - Outstanding Women Entrepreneur of the Year -2023, Gurgaon in Interior Design Category

Special Awardees

* Maanasa Vinay, Proprietor - Bryck Red Design Studio

* Nafisa Afnan, Founder & Cosmetologist - Earthy By Ellenza

* Alisha Anand, Dy Vice President - Marketing & Communications - SATYA MicroCapital Ltd

* Prathyusha Reddy, Co-Founder - Sunrise Driver Services

* Adhvithi Shetty - Social Media Influencer

* Ashvithi Shetty - Social Media Influencer

* Shruti Verma, Co-Founder & CEO - Skoodos

* Spoorthi Vishwas, CMO - Trawel Mart

* Dr Hajira Nazeer, Owner & Cosmetic Dental Surgeon - The Richmond Dental

* Priya Rajan - CEO - Sampraday Events

* Ar. Sravani Potluri, Founder - In-ex

* Parul Chaudhri, Founder - Humans Of Animal Land

Business Mint is a market research company based in India that provides valuable insights and data to businesses, startups, entrepreneurs, and investors. They use a combination of quantitative and qualitative research methods to help their clients understand the market, identify trends, and make informed decisions about their products and services. Business Mint is considered one of India's leading and most credible market research companies, known for its world-class research methodologies and ability to deliver actionable insights to its clients.

Business Mint award shows are events that recognize and celebrate the achievements of businesses, entrepreneurs, and individuals in various categories such as innovation, growth, leadership, and social responsibility. These award shows can gain recognition and publicity for a business, as well as provide networking opportunities and access to new markets.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

