NATUREPRO launches same-day delivery across India with ZFW Dark Stores

New Delhi [India], June 21 (ANI/SRV): ZFW Dark Stores, a smart fulfilment platform for E-commerce brands, has announced a multi-city dark store partnership with personal care brands NATUREPRO to bring luxury, sustainable yet affordable products to customers through same-Day Deliveries across India.

The Delhi-based startup enables brands like Rage Coffee, Epigamia, Renee Cosmetics, and HUL to offer customers an Amazon Prime-like Same-Day Delivery experience from their D2C websites- using its network of 150+ dark stores across India. This allows brands to significantly improve fulfilment costs and retention rates while selling through their own channels and maintaining complete control of their brand identity, customer journey, and data.

Commenting on the announcement, ZFW Dark Stores founder Madhav Kasturia said, "We're seeing a positive spike in buying patterns of Indians towards clean sustainable products, especially after COVID. As NATUREPRO scales its D2C channel and enters new markets- supply chain and fulfilment costs would skyrocket. Online shoppers have also become accustomed to faster delivery and customer delight standards set by Amazon and Quick Commerce players. This is where our technology platform steps in to empower D2C brands through rapid deliveries, next-gen dark store fulfilment, and solid post-purchase experiences- without any operational hassles and upfront costs."

Mohit Mohapatra, Founder of NATUREPRO said, "We have an amazing portfolio of sustainable luxury hair and skin care products developed by our in-house R&D team with over 2 decades of collective experience. In the first 3 months since our January 2022 launch, we saw an impeccable increase in orders but faced major challenges. 30 per cent of orders were from regions not serviceable from our warehouse in Odisha and to make matters worse- average order delivery times were 6-7days. ZFW Dark Stores came to our rescue and our partnership will help strengthen our D2C capabilities, reduce cart abandonment and RTOs, and scale rapidly pan-India."

NATUREPRO develops 100 per cent safe, effective hair and skin care products using Ecocert COSMOS-approved ingredients that are ethically sourced from renewable feedstock. All products are Australian MADE SAFE certified, and the brand has also collaborated with PETA for its 'Global Beauty Without Bunnies' program to promote the use of cruelty-free products.





"Selling sustainable products online can benefit from the speed and efficiency that we bring through our fulfilment and eco-friendly last-mile logistics capabilities. Brands have seen up to a 75 per cent increase in repeat purchase rates and fulfilment cost savings with us. Skincare is extremely competitive, so creating customer-centric experiences is a key driver of D2C growth. Our dark stores are strategically located close to major residential and commercial areas- enabling NATUREPRO customers to get rapid access to their favourite skincare products, on-demand," said Devendra Rachelkar, Head of Partnerships at ZFW Dark Stores.

NATUREPRO is also developing a bottle that mimics a plastic bottle but is made from 70 per cent calcium carbonate. This would help reduce plastic waste generated at the end of the product life cycle.

The Bengaluru-based brand was recently recognized for its commitment to sustainability by being invited to showcase products at the upcoming United Nations COP 27 conference in Egypt.

Founded in 2021, ZFW Dark Stores has previously raised $1.6M from RiSo Capital, SEA Fund, AngelList, ice.vc, Archana Priyadarshini, and founders of brands like The Moms Co, Beardo, Epigamia, Rage Coffee, Dr Vaidya's, Neeman's, and Almo.

ZFW started as a takeout store - 'Beijing Street' in South Delhi, India back in 2015. In 2020, Within 56 days of the commencement of the Lockdown, ZFW launched its first set of 8 Cloud Kitchens in the 'KIK' Format. Today, ZFW is running 80+ Internet Restaurants across 35+ Cloud Kitchens in Delhi and is scaling to Mumbai. ZFW OS platform was launched in December 2020 and ZFW has signed up with a couple of notable International and domestic brands such as Keventers, The Brooklyn Creamery, Tibb's Frankies etc. The company raised its pre-seed round of capital in April 2021 and is scaling to multiple metro cities in India now.

Website: https://www.zfwdarkstores.com/

