Naveen Kumar, IAS & Dr Hamid Bouchikhi at Woxsen Univeristy's first Executive Fellows Consortium 2023

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 28 (ANI/PRNewswire): Woxsen University is pleased to announce the successful conclusion of the inaugural Executive Fellows Consortium 2023. The event which brought together business leaders from various industries, aimed to foster a collaborative learning environment by bridging the gap between academia and industry.

The Executive Fellows Consortium enabled participants to network with like-minded individuals, engage in hands-on learning, and gain valuable insights from industry experts. The assigned Executive Fellows mentor students on a one-to-one basis, work on consulting projects and collaborate in joint case studies.

Esteemed guests Naveen Kumar, IAS and Dr Hamid Bouchikhi, Dean - SolBridge International School of Business graced the occasion as Guest of Honour & Chief Guest respectively. Dr Bouchikhi has delivered an executive masterclass on 2 critical topics - "Designing Innovative Organizations: Customizable Employer-Employee Relationships" and "Transgressive Leadership: What it Takes?"

The ceremony culminated with student start-up presentations and a certificate award ceremony for the Executive Fellows who successfully completed the masterclass series. "This event marks a significant milestone in our efforts to bridge the gap between academia and industry by staying up-to-date with the latest business trends. We are honoured to have had the opportunity to provide participants with a holistic understanding of challenges faced by organizations today and equip them with the tools needed to navigate these challenges successfully," said Dr Raul Villamarin Rodriguez, Vice President of Woxsen University.





Woxsen University is looking forward to host future events and continue to serve as a hub for industry fellows to learn, network, and grow.

For more information on Woxsen University and its Executive Fellows program, please visit www.woxsen.edu.in.

Woxsen University, located in Hyderabad, is one of the first private universities of the state of Telangana, India. Renowned for its 200-acre state-of-the-art campus and infrastructure, Woxsen University offers new-age, disruptive programs in the fields of Business, Technology, Arts & Design, Architecture, Liberal Arts & Humanities. With 90+ Global Partner Universities and Strong Industry Connect, Woxsen is reckoned as one of the top universities for Academic Excellence and Global Edge. Woxsen is Ranked #13, All India Top 150 B-Schools by Times B-School Ranking 2022, Rank #16, All India Top Pvt. B-School, BusinessWorld 2021 and features in India's Best B-Schools beyond IIMs by Dalal Street Investment Journal.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

