Navisite expands 'Next Steminist' scholarship program to India

Andover (Massachusetts) [US], October 5 (ANI/PRNewswire): Navisite today announced the expansion of Navisite's Next Steminist Scholarship program to India, where the company has maintained a strong presence for more than two decades. As part of the program, Navisite will provide two needs-based scholarships to two eligible female candidates who are currently enrolled full-time at an accredited college or university. Applications are being accepted now through October 30, 2022.

Launched in the United States in 2021, Navisite's Next Steminist Scholarship program is designed to encourage young women to go after their dreams in STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) and has awarded USD 60,000 in scholarships since the start of the program. The scholarship program in India, where Navisite has three office locations (Gurugram, Hyderabad and Pune), will similarly focus on encouraging young women to achieve their educational goals with financial assistance to be used towards a degree in STEM.

According to The Economic Times, India is one of the few countries in the world producing the highest number of scientists and engineers. Interest in STEM fields has picked up in the past few years, with data showing that 43 per cent of STEM graduates in India are women.



"Women in India are pursuing degrees in STEM, but there is room for improvement in supporting women from lower income backgrounds," said Tejal Munagekar, managing director of Navisite India. "Navisite is committed to the hiring, promoting and championing female technologists, and we are proud to launch Navisite's Next Steminist Scholarship India to provide financial support that can help deserving young women achieve their goals."

The scholarship is available to anyone 22 years old or younger who is an Indian citizen, identifies as female, is a current college undergraduate enrolled full time at an accredited college or university, and demonstrates financial need. For more information about the requirements and to apply, please visit Navisite's Next Steminist Scholarship.

