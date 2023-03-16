Navitas Solar appoints Hiten Parekh as its Chief Business Officer

Surat (Gujarat) [India], March 16 (ANI/PNN): In a long-term strategic move, Surat-based solar module manufacturing company, Navitas Solar has roped in Hiten Parekh as its Chief Business Officer.

Parekh has more than 24 years of diverse experience in India and abroad in different industries including 10 years in the solar sector. He brings with him rich and profound experience and expertise in Business Development and Brand Management to Navitas Solar.

Parekh has extensive expertise in scaling up solar businesses in the United States, Africa, and Europe. He has been a part of the Solar Industry since early 1999 and has executed solar projects of around 1350 MW involving ground-mounted & rooftop solar systems so far.





In recent years, due to his continuous perseverance, Parekh has been recognized in the Indian Solar Industry among the top 40 leaders under 40 and also among the top 100 Solar Industry leaders in India, both awards won in 2018. In January 2020, he was awarded the Grand Master Award at India Solar Rooftop Congress as a Young Achiever of the Year.

Parekh's experiences demonstrate that he has a genuine battling spirit. With unrivaled experience in the solar industry and alternative energy sector, Navitas Solar is confident that his presence will propel the company to new heights and establish excellent future standards.

He has experience in both the Solar EPC and solar module manufacturing industries, making it easier for him to bridge the gap between the two. He has established a vast network in the solar industry. Navitas Solar plans to establish a new 3 GW p.a. manufacturing line and Parekh's participation in Navitas' expansion journey will be of great assistance.

