Navneet Education's Edtech Division eSense Learning Rebrands to NAVNEET TOPTECH

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 15 (ANI/BusinessWire India): eSense Learning, a digital education company which provides e-learning solutions to schools and students, has announced the company's rebranding to NAVNEET TOPTECH.

The refreshed brand identity reflects brand's commitment to excellence and delivering topnotch edtech products. The rebrand includes a new name, revamped logo, and website to align the company's brand collateral with Navneet's value proposition.

NAVNEET TOPTECH entity is a 100 percent subsidiary of Navneet Education. This rebranding is a part of Navneet's larger rebranding to Navneet Future Tech which will hold all edtech initiatives of the company.



The new identity not only communicates NAVNEET TOPTECH's niche but also brand's promise to render top-quality service to its customers.

Commenting on the rebranding, Harshil Gala, Chief Executive Officer, NAVNEET TOPTECH said, "This name change reflects in true sense what we stand for. Since our inception in 2008, we have focused on continuous innovation and coming out with top-notch products. We have top grade team to service our customers. This new identity embodies our commitment to top quality. With new brand identity, our ambition is to be a go-to place for edtech products that cater to the needs of post covid era."

