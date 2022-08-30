Naya Bharat Mahotsav - "Sankalp Se Siddhi Tak"

New Delhi [India]/London [UK], August 30 (ANI/PNN): Celebrating the 75 Years of India's Independence, World Humanitarian Foundation and Trident Events & Media are all set to host and Celebrate the biggest ever felicitation event in London, under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

The event is scheduled from September 8 to September 12 in London, UK. With a grand award ceremony on September 9 at the House of Commons, London, the 5-day event will comprise of Awards in the London Parliament, Branding and Business Promotions, Round table discussions, Issue based panel discussions, Fashion Shows, Exhibition, Gala Dinner and London tour.

The extravaganza will encourage talent, trade and technology in sync with our honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi's step towards Atmanirbhar Bharat and the global outreach keeping in mind the economic vision and the economic development of the nation.



Additionally, the associated organisation will focus on promoting Art, Culture and Tourism through the Exhibition and Fashion show because they believe that art walk is a great way to direct people and encourage the world to visit India. Unity in diversity is one of the major characteristics of Indian culture which makes it unique. In Global Inspirational Awards, they will be honouring the Individuals and organisations that have gone too far to achieve their goals and helped their country to come out of the Global crisis. The Panel discussion will focus on Promoting Art, Culture, and Tourism global challenges and their impact on World Humanitarian action.

Shiv Kakran, Founder Trident Events & Media, UK said "I am sure with the five day extravaganza Naya Bharat Mahotsav in London, we will be able to attract our different stakeholders such as Entrepreneurs, MSME Promoters, Social Activists, Start-ups, Educationalist, Researchers, Scholars , Medical fraternity and many more.

I would also like to thank the UK government, ministers, MP'S, Mayors in providing all facilities to host this event. In the Global Inspiration awards we will be honouring the individuals and the organisations that have gone too far to achieve their goals and helped the country to come out of the global crisis" adds Shiv Kakran.

