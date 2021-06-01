NCL Industries rebrands Duradoor as NCLdoor

New Delhi [India], May 31 (ANI/Digpu): NCL Industries Limited has rebranded its product "Duradoor" as "NCLdoor". The rebranding is in line with the Organization's corporate brand strategy for the year 2021.

The change also seeks to avoid any confusion in the minds of consumers about products of other companies carrying a similar name as well as avoiding any possible trademark conflicts.

Originally started in 2019, NCLdoor are a premium range of doors which are made with bison panel to withstand moisture, fire, termites and other elements that affect the overall life of a door. NCLdoor is a one-stop custom doors solution, i.e. providing door frame, shutter, architrave, and installation which is customizable as per requirement, colour, texture, and size.

Built in India's largest door manufacturing facilities, located in Hyderabad, Telangana, the unit spreads over 2 lakh square feet and has a capacity of producing 1000 doors per day. NCLdoor is manufactured in technical collaboration with AGT, Europe.



Speaking on the rebranding, K Ravi, Managing Director, NCL Industries Limited said, "Starting with our brand campaign for Nagarjuna Cement in 2020, we at NCL Industries have been on a mission to update our branding and communication strategy for our brands, to a more modern approach. The rebrand of our doors division is in alignment with the overall brand strategy and company vision for 2021."

"This rebrand is a part of an overarching brand campaign which was launched recently to engage with audiences across all demographics. We've received a great response from consumer, since our launch in 2019 and we want to continue to build on that momentum by keeping the brand fresh and vibrant in the minds of the consumers.", K. Ravi further stated.

The doors manufacturing facility houses top-of-the-line machinery from Germany and Italy including the Sergiani10day light hot press machine - the only one of its kind in India, and Homag double end edge binding machine. Superior quality raw materials imported from Europe and proprietary Bison Panel used in manufacturing the door sets NCLdoor a class apart.

Since its launch in 2019, NCLdoor has expanded into multiple new markets including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bangalore, and Pune.

This story is provided by Digpu. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Digpu)

