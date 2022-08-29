NCLdoor bags the E4M Pride of India (South) Award

New Delhi [India], August 29 (ANI/PNN): NCLdoor, the premium door manufacturing brand of NCL Industries Limited, has won the E4M Pride of India Brands (south) 2022.

The awards constituted by E4M recognize and award the most resilient and enterprising brands in India.

Accepting the award Roopa Bhupathiraju, Executive Director, NCL Industries Ltd, says, "Very happy that our brand NCLdoor has been recognized as Pride of India brand. Being the youngest brand offering from NCL, NCLdoor has established itself as the One Stop Door Solution across India."



Adding on Roopa says, "Ever since NCLdoor was introduced in 2019, it has set its footprints across the country and is well accepted in the builders and Architects segment."

A 2000 crore annual turnover company NCL Industries has been a pioneer in the building and construction industry for the past 4 decades and has brought the most innovative and patented products and services. It has a presence in major Indian states through its flagship cement brand Nagarjuna Cement, RMC, cement bonded particle boards brand Bison Panel, Alltek putties & Spray Plasters.

