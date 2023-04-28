NEAR Protocol's Blockchain Operating System paves the way for seamless Web2 to Web3 transition

New Delhi [India], April 28 (ANI/PNN): Web3 space is evolving rapidly and NEAR protocol is leading the change as the Blockchain Operating System (BOS). NEAR is a layer 1 blockchain that aims to simplify and optimize the user and developer experience by eliminating convoluted UX designs and hefty scaling costs, opening up limitless creativity, scalability, and usability for all.

The Blockchain Operating System (BOS) acts as a common layer for browsing and discovering open web experiences. BOS will not only position NEAR as the official entry point for the Open Web, but also make Web3 and Web2 significantly easier to navigate.

One of NEAR's key strengths lies in its usability. Developers can now utilize familiar programming languages and robust tools to create decentralized applications, while also benefiting from a wide variety of open and composable web components. This approach substantially reduces the time to market, enables innovative business models and empowers businesses to easily adopt the blockchain technology.

Scalability is another defining feature of NEAR Protocol. NEAR's unique sharding approach enables uninterrupted and continuous scaling, ensuring a consistently smooth experience for users. This is accomplished by dynamically creating multiple shards and parallelizing computations.

NEAR is leading on the sustainability front as well. NEAR is a certified carbon neutral chain and actively promotes sustainability projects, focussing on charting out a more responsible and sustainable future for the entire ecosystem.

Finally, NEAR Protocol's focus on unlocking the full potential of Web 3.0 is evident in its drive to make it accessible for all.



NEAR has a dynamic and growing community of developers, entrepreneurs, and enthusiasts who are passionate about building decentralized applications. In addition to the web3 native projects, NEAR enables enterprise and web2 clients to develop viable and long-lasting web3 strategies and rapidly deploy full scale web3 applications. Through these efforts, NEAR aims to help bridge the gap between traditional business models and the decentralized future of the internet.

Talking about NEAR Protocol's expansive vision, Arpit Sharma, Managing Director - India, South East Asia and Middle East, NEAR Foundation, said, "We are excited to be at the forefront of the movement to make the Open Web accessible and user-friendly and developer-friendly, bridging the gap between

Web 3 and Web 2. NEAR is committed to simplifying and optimizing the user and developer experience, while also prioritizing sustainability and accessibility. Our unique approach to scalability and usability will empower developers and businesses to unlock the full potential of Web 3.0, and we are excited to see the transformative impact it will have on the industry."

NEAR's groundbreaking Blockchain Operating System will serve as an intersection point where businesses, developers and users can seamlessly engage with Web 3, paving the way for a trailblazing future. With NEAR Protocol, Web 3.0 is not only revolutionary but also sustainable and accessible to everyone.

NEAR Foundation

The NEAR Foundation is a Swiss non-profit that oversees the governance and development of the NEAR Protocol, a high-performance carbon-neutral blockchain that is designed to be super-fast, incredibly secure, and infinitely scalable. NEAR is built by an award-winning team of engineers and entrepreneurs to be simple to use, inclusive and good for the environment.

