Neeraj Clinic to launch yoga with holistic treatment program on International Yoga Day

New Delhi [India], June 17 (ANI/India PR Distribution): Yoga is the path to perfection and the attainment of a higher form of knowledge and mental peace. Today, yoga is one of the popular healthy lifestyle habits all around the world.

This ancient Indian science allows you to achieve relaxation, both at the physical and emotional levels. Yoga is one of the easiest to do physical activities, and everyone can do it, regardless of age and degree of physical fitness.

Countless studies have shown that the use of a set of yoga exercises, asanas, and correct breathing techniques helps improve your emotional health and general well-being. In addition, it provides you the ability to adapt to new working conditions, which makes yoga a means of prevention and an alternative to the treatment of neurotic disorders.

The vast arsenal of yoga practices in terms of maintaining health has become the basis for its popularization throughout the world.

Every year, World Yoga Day is celebrated on June 21, and on this great occasion, Neeraj Clinic has announced that it will launch yoga with a holistic treatment program. Neeraj Clinic has been treating patients since 1985 and till now have treated more than 156000 patients worldwide.



As the conversations around health needs, treatment modalities, clinical services, and care access for epileptic patients have become more urgent.

"Epilepsy affects a person's physical and mental state, as well as his or her social life," says Dr. Gupta, Director of Neeraj Clinic.

Neeraj Clinic is one of the three institutions approved by the Government of India for complete Ayurveda treatment of epilepsy.

"Continuing our efforts to help epileptic patients maintain physical and mental health during these testing times, Neeraj Clinic has launched a week-long yoga and holistic treatment program," says Dr. Gupta, Director of Neeraj Clinic.



Dr. Gupta is an Ayurvedacharya and has 45 years of experience in Epilepsy treatment.

Yoga offers an ancient yet surprisingly modern approach to seizure management. In Ayurveda, epilepsy is called apasmara, which means "loss of body consciousness." Ancient Indian texts, the Vedas, describe four types of epilepsy and nine disorders that cause seizures in children. For the treatment of epilepsy, the physical practice of yoga aims to restore balance (union) between those aspects of a person's health that cause seizures. Yoga is one of the oldest formal practices that seeks to restore this balance.

Asanas help to restore the balance of the body and its metabolic systems. Practicing asana increases physical endurance and calms the nervous system. Asanas improve blood circulation, breathing, and concentration, reducing the chances of a seizure. These exercises also help improve your health-related quality of life

"Neeraj Clinic aims to help patients with epilepsy live a epilepsy-free life which is full of Hopes, Dreams, skills, and Motivation," says Dr. Gupta, Director of Neeraj Clinic.

Neeraj clinic also provides free checkups and medicine for less privileged patients who find it difficult to get treated for epilepsy due to high costs.

Stress is a well-recognized trigger for seizures. Dhyana or meditation is one of the best ways to calm the mind and thus heal the body. Meditation also helps in improving blood circulation, and it slows down the production of stress hormones. Meditation also increases levels of neurotransmitters such as serotonin, which are known to calm your nervous system. In addition, the practice of relaxation techniques such as yoga meditation is well known for helping to combat epilepsy episodes.

Based in the sacred town of Rishikesh, Neeraj Clinic is a worldwide popular name for Epilepsy Treatment. Their book on epilepsy has been referred to 240+ Medical Universities in India as well as Abroad. Neeraj Epilepsy Clinic has received various Recognition & Awards for its contribution to the Indian Ayurveda field and medical field. Ayurvedic Doctors with Years of experience in Epilepsy treatment have joined hands with Neeraj Clinic in fulfilling the dream of Epilepsy free India. Visit https://www.epilepsytreatment.org/ for more details.

Contact details:-

info@epilepsytreatment.org

https://www.epilepsytreatment.org/

