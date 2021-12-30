NEET 2022 Exclusive: 4 months strategy to rank your exam

New Delhi [India], December 30 (ANI/Oswaal Books): The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test is an undergraduate level entrance test that is conducted for admission to undergraduate medical programs.

Students preparing for the NEET 2022 still have three months in their hand to score well.

The confirmed date for the NEET Exam 2022 is not yet announced but tentatively it is expected to be conducted on May 2, 2022. It will be primarily conducted in the offline mode for the duration of 3 hours.

Students will witness 200 MCQ-type questions out of which 180 questions need to be attempted. Students will be awarded 4 marks for each correct answer and 1 mark will be deducted for each wrong answer.

Students can follow a strategic plan to crack the NEET 2022 Exam and get a good rank in the exam. Below is the overall strategy that students can follow to have a good rank in exam.

3 Month Strategy To Score Good Rank

1. Go through the notes

For the NEET 2022, students should go through the notes that they already prepared from the starting of session.

This will help the students to have an introspection about the various topics that they have prepared.

If the students have written notes in their own handwriting then nothing can beat their power.

2. Take mock tests

Mock tests will help the students to know about their preparation in true terms. This will help the students to give an idea about the problems that they can face during the exam.

Taking mock tests will also help the students to ponder on the weak areas and work upon them.

3. Solve previous year papers

Previous year papers act as one of the largest pool of the preparation for NEET exam. This will help the students understand the difficulty level of the NEET exam.

Moreover, by solving the previous year papers students will get an idea about the trend of questions that is being followed in the NEET exam. Students can also start doing their preparation with Oswaal NEET UG Solved Papers For 2022 Exam. Students will get different learning aspects from this:

* Chapter-wise and Topic-wise presentation



* Latest NEET Question Paper 2021- Fully solved

* Chapter-wise & Topic-wise Previous Questions to enable quick revision

* Previous Years' (1988-2021) Exam Questions to facilitate focused study

* Mind Map: A single page snapshot of the entire chapter for longer retention

* Revision Notes: Concept-based study material

* Analytical Report: Unit-wise questions distribution in each subject

* Two SQPs based on the latest pattern

* Trend Analysis: Chapter-wise



Here is the recommended link for NEET-UG Solved Papers for Exam 2022: https://bit.ly/3z8kFbk

4. Solve the doubts

The last 3 months are not to start the preparation of NEET exam from the scratch. It is the time to clear all the doubts that students have previously encountered and they were not solved.

Students can contact their teachers, mentors, or guides to get answer to all their queries.

Final Thoughts

Scoring a good rank in the NEET exam is not at all a difficult task even if last three months are left.

Students can follow the above mentioned strategic plan to score a good rank in upcoming NEET exam.

The confirmed date for the NEET exam is yet to be announced. But, students should keep on focussing on their preparation and work towards their goal.

This story is provided by Oswaal Books. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Oswaal Books)

