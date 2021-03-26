NEET UG 2021 Exam Date (Out): Here's 90 days easy roadmap to score big

New Delhi [India], March 25 (ANI/Mediawire): Every promising and prospective career choice comes with a challenging and strenuous gateway examination that is bound to test your aptitude, your learning abilities and your comprehensive skills in the most thorough manner. NEET Exam is one of the most renowned and reliable examinations when it comes to a sterling medical career.

The NTA has announced that the NEET 2021Exam will be conducted on 1st August 2021. That means that students have just 4 months to prepare for the examination. NEET examination has a record of setting some of the most demanding and evaluative question papers that can easily baffle even the brightest and most well-prepared students. That is why, unless you follow the right strategies and create the right roadmap for yourself, you will not be able to accomplish what you want to.

Here we have compiled a complete set of instructions, that comprise strategies, tips and all things that you need to secure an exceptional rank.

1. NEET Books and Study Materials - Without the right source or study materials, you will never be able to stay ahead of the curve and a competitive examination is all about that. The information you derive needs to be absolute, rare and invaluable so that you are able to incorporate that into your answers and are able to secure higher marks than the rest of your peers. In fact, books like Oswaal NEET Question Banks for 2021 are some of the leading books when it comes to preparing for the NEET examination. These Question Banks are packed with important examination resources & tools like Solved Previous 33 Years' NEET & AIPMT Questions; Chapter-wise & Topic-wise, Mind Maps & Mnemonics for longer retention, QR Codes for online support etc.



To buy the book, click here: https://bit.ly/3lCKBVE

2. Know the syllabus- Don't jump into the sea of information that is your syllabus and try to swim. It will be quite a struggle for you and you might even drown in information. Rather, spend a couple of days reading overviews and appendixes to help get a better idea of what the curriculum basically comprises. What this does is give you the time to figure out an appropriate strategy to cover these topics and chapters, in an order that you deem most suitable and beneficial for you. Also, you get a rough idea as to what each topic comprises, which topics are more important and which ones you should emphasize more so as to maximize results with minimal effort. If you are a practitioner of smart studying, this is something you absolutely must get used to.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LcQcf_QrzAQ

3. Take Mock Tests and Solve Sample Papers - The only real way to track your progress is by measuring and testing your knowledge and your application skills, at every step of the way. This way, in case you are making fundamental mistakes, you can check yourself and correct yourself at an early stage and by doing so, you constantly edge yourself towards perfection and you also save up on a lot of time that would have been wasted otherwise. Oswaal NEET 15 Sample Question Papers for the 2021 Exam is a way of challenging yourself by solving questions of NEET difficulty level & based on the NEET paper pattern. These NEET Sample Papers for 2021 Examinclude Answer Keys, QR Codes for Revision Notes, Appendix & Concepts Videos.



You can buy these NEET Sample Papers here: https://bit.ly/3lDWzP9

4. Write what you read - Read out aloud and constantly paraphrase what you learn and write it down in your own words. This is a studying technique that works for everyone and for all subjects. It helps you memorize faster, clears your concepts and even helps you make notes while you are studying. It is a very efficient studying method that allows you to multitask. Also, since NEET is a pen & paper exam it will also help you better your writing & presentation skills.

5. Adequate and short breaks - Studying for shorter periods of time with more focus and grit is far more effective than studying for hours and not actually making any real progress. Take short and frequent breaks that take your mind off of studying that would rejuvenate your mind and help you find new-found energy and vigour to study.

6. Read before you sleep - Reading before your sleep is a great habit that keeps the information fresh in your mind. It doesn't have to be as exerting or demanding as studying - it can be something as simple as going through chapters or even surfing through the syllabus and giving certain topics a light read. It subconsciously implants certain information in your mind that helps you cope with your studies faster.

These are 6 of the most effective strategies that you need to adopt as soon as possible. 4 months is a really short time for preparing for an examination like NEET and hence, you should ideally start studying according to the aforementioned strategies, straight away.

This story is provided by Mediawire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Mediawire)