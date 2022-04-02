NEET UG 2022 Exam on July 17: Registration starts from April 2, steps and documents required

New Delhi [India], April 2 (ANI/Oswaal Books): As per the reports of the Times of India, NEET-UG will be held on July 17 and registration would start from April 2. As per the sources, NTA will release the notification soon for the final exam schedule. Speculations were saying that NTA would release notice for registration on April 2nd on its official website neet.nta.nic.in.

As per the reports, the Registration window for NEET-UG 2022 is likely to open till May 7 and correct window will open in the mid of May. NTA & NMC have also removed the upper limit age criteria for the NEET UG 2022 aspirants to appear for the entrance exam.

Eligibility and Education Qualification for NEET-UG 2022:

-The candidates should have completed 10+2 or equivalent with Physics, Chemistry, Biology/Biotechnology & English as a core subject from any recognized board.

-Age criteria to apply for the exam is 17 years minimum and there is no maximum age required.

Steps to Apply for NEET UG 2022:

-Visit the official website: neet.nta.nic.in

-Click on the link given as registration for NEET-UG 2022 on the homepage.

-Register yourself by filling the required basic details.

-Login by using registration details.

-Fill the application form and upload all the documents.

-Complete the payment process and submit the form.

-Download the form and take out its print for future reference.

Documents required for NEET UG Registration 2022

There is a list of documents that are required for the registration of NEET 2022. Scanned copies are required of the following:

-Marksheets of classes 10th & 12th

-Scanned copy of candidate's signature

-Scanned copy of passport and postcard-sized photo of the candidates

-Scanned copy of left thumb impression of the students

-Valid Government ID proof

This story is provided by Oswaal Books. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Oswaal Books)

