NEET UG 2022: How to Score 650+ in NEET 2022 if you are on Zero?

New Delhi [India], February 3 (ANI/Oswaal Books): As we all know, a few things are needed for the preparation for the NEET exam, i.e., dedication, hard work, focus, and attention are needed to score 650+ in the NEET exam 2022.

Nothing is impossible in this world. Everything needs time, attention, and sincerity. The sky is the limit if you are prepared to invest every ounce of energy with the most extreme genuineness. Competitive exams like NEET, JEE, and so on require both hard works and focus on your task. Hard work is the way to reach your destination.

There are 180 questions that appear in the NEET Exam. For 650 marks in the NEET exam, you need to attempt 163 correct answers with next to no slip-ups. Before appearing on any exam, planning is required. You need to do the calculation.

Practice is the only thing that makes someone perfect. Attempt 163 questions correctly to avoid negative marking. Try to attempt only correct questions. Negative marking will impact the score and target.

There are various methods to score 650+ marks in NEET:

Understand the exam pattern:

First of all, the exam pattern should be known by students. This is the frame of the NEET examination 2022:

Total Number of questions=180

180 questions are divided into 3 sections: Physics, Chemistry, and Biology.

Biology consists of 90 questions.

Physics and Chemistry consist of 90-90 questions each.

Know about the syllabus:

The syllabus is lengthy and time-consuming. To score 650+, recall all the chapters in-depth and avoid skipping the chapters. Schedule a timetable for each subject. Every chapter is important.

Physics, Chemistry, and Biology are the subjects. Clear doubts and solve previous year's papers to speed up the time taken for solving questions.

* Chapter-wise and Topic-wise presentation

* Latest NEET Question Paper 2021- Fully solved

* Chapter-wise & Topic-wise Previous Questions to enable quick revision

* Previous Years' (1988-2021) Exam Questions to facilitate focused study

* Mind Map: A single page snapshot of the entire chapter for longer retention

* Revision Notes: Concept based study material



* Analytical Report: Unit-wise questions distribution in each subject

* Two SQPs based on the latest pattern

* Trend Analysis: Chapter-wise



Here is the recommended link for NEET UG Solved Papers for Exam 2022, Click here https://bit.ly/3GoZ408

Know the Negative marking criteria

Marking criteria should be known if the target is 650+. A wrong answer can destroy the score and target. The following are the NEET exam 2022 scoring criteria:

0 marks are given for Un-answered question

+4 marks are given for a correct answer.

-1 mark are given for the wrong answer



Make a timetable.

Set a timetable according to the syllabus. Finish all the easy topics first, then go for the toughest part. Give priority to all 3 subjects equally to Physics, Chemistry, and Biology.

Start with biology and another subject all the while. Begin by concentrating on the most grounded points with the most weightage. Cover more topics in less time.

Read NCERT line by line. Jot down the important information in a diary or mark that fact with a highlighter and make notes all the while. Subsequent to finishing NCERT, start perusing additional study material available in the form of books and readiness websites. Additionally, take notes from these references.

For biology, learn the diagrams carefully to understand the whole topic. Pictures assist you in withholding the data all the more successfully. Diagrams are an important element for NEET 2022.

For physics, solve more and more numerical problems. Solve previous year's papers and other solutions. Physics is based on formulas. Try to learn formulas and write them down on paper and paste that paper. Revise these formulas every day.

For chemistry, learn all the diagrams and all the chemical reactions and equations. In the wake of finishing each part, make a sheet and jot down all the chemical reactions and revise it properly.

The study material for NEET preparation:

There are many reference books for NEET preparation. Try to solve previous year's question papers as well. Do mock tests so that we get an idea about the level of the question paper. Accelerate your timing in order to solve the numerical and chemical reactions.

