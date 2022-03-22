NEET UG 2022 Registration Begins soon: Upper Age limit removed with change in Eligibility criteria [Free study material uploaded]

New Delhi [India], March 22 (ANI/Oswaal Books): NEET is the only entrance examination in India for admission to MBBS, BDS and some other allied courses. Every year, around 15 lakh students appear for it. From 2021, the test also enables admission into BSc Nursing and BSc Health Sciences courses. The issue of the Upper age limit for NEET has often been raised in the Supreme Court and higher courts of the country.

NEET UG 2022 is soon going to start with the registration process for this academic session. Ahead of that on March 9, 2022 National Medical Council, NMC has revised the eligibility criteria for the NEET UG examination. NMC announced that the upper age limit for appearing in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2022 has been removed as has been the clause of open school students not being eligible. As per this, candidates who have completed 18 years of age as of December 21 of the year of the exams are eligible to appear for the NEET UG exam. Earlier, the age limit for General Category candidates was 25 years and it was 30 years for the reserved category candidates.

The Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya announced on Twitter that, "The National Medical Commission removes the fixed upper age limit for appearing in the NEET-UG 2022 examination. The decision will immensely benefit aspiring doctors and further help in strengthening medical education in the country."

Graduate Medical Education, 1997 which was last amended in 2018 is the basis of NEET exam eligibility. This move comes as a relief to the many aspirants that have been waiting for the contested plea filed in the Supreme Court's decision.

Benefits of this move

* With the age limit criteria removed, aspirants can now appear in the medical entrance exam as many times even after taking admission into other courses.

* Dropper aspirants can take admission in other courses and can simultaneously prepare for the NEET UG 2022.

* Those seeking admission into foreign courses can secure minimum marks and then pursue their dream of becoming a doctor abroad.

* It will be a good move for those who realise late in their lives that they want to become doctors and many girls who get married early and minority students who sometimes want to try their luck at medicine after completing religious education.

* Aspirants will be able to follow their dreams at any moment, making dreams and medical education limitless.

* It will benefit the healthcare system of our country as potential aspirants have been given a new ray of hope to take the exam again.

The downside of this move

* With no upper age limit, more aspirants will appear in the NEET UG 2022 exam. More candidates mean more competition.

* CUT OFF will remain high and can shoot even further.

* Freshers from school might have to compete with the experienced candidates taking the course.

* Such high competition could also translate into MBBS becoming more expensive, especially in private institutes.

Besides all arguments, this decision will impact the future of health care in India. As the benefits overweigh the downside of this move.



Students should ready with their document for the registration as well as should start preparing with Oswaal NEET UG Solved Papers For 2022 Exam. Students will get different learning aspects from this:

* Chapter-wise and Topic-wise presentation

* Latest NEET Question Paper 2021- Fully solved

* Chapter-wise & Topic-wise Previous Questions to enable quick revision

* Previous Years' (1988-2021) Exam Questions to facilitate focused study

* Mind Map: A single page snapshot of the entire chapter for longer retention

* Revision Notes: Concept based study material

* Analytical Report: Unit-wise questions distribution in each subject

* Two SQPs based on the latest pattern

* Trend Analysis: Chapter-wise



Here is the recommended link for NEET UG Solved Papers for Exam 2022, Click here https://bit.ly/3CZqNVr

As the NTA is soon going to start with the registration for NEET-UG 2022. This news and the free study material provided by NTA will boost your preparation and will crack NEET.

You can download these to your computer, laptop or mobile along with their solutions. These resources are available for download FREE of cost by NTA.

Referring to this material and solving the sample/ mock papers will be one of the essential steps towards a well-planned preparation. This material will help students get acquainted with the exam paper pattern, syllabus and expert strategies to score their best in NEET.

Best Wishes!

This story is provided by Oswaal Books. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Oswaal Books)

