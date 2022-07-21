NeoNiche Integrated acquires "The Human Network" (THEN), A Delhi headquartered Experiential Agency

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 21 (ANI/GPRC): NeoNiche Group for long has been scouting for agencies catering to the northern region with specialization in Industries like consumer durables, FMCG and Healthcare and THEN with its boutique offering made the right fit. Now with this acquisition, NeoNiche is well-poised to deliver "curated experiences" and brand marketing services for clients across the various industry verticals and strengthen its position as the market leader. This news is also of importance since the industry has been one of the worst affected during the last 2 years of the pandemic.

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Mumbai with offices in Bangalore and Delhi and partners worldwide, NeoNiche is a full services multi-disciplinary experiential communications agency, offering integrated services from concept to culmination and final MIS. The agency's strengths include strategic planning, Digital Community building, communication and content design, creative, graphic and architectural design, audience acquisition, 3rd party sponsorship, production and logistics and technology innovations. The NeoNiche portfolio has over 50 plus recurring clients.

Prateek N. Kumar, Founder and CEO, NeoNiche Group says "For long it has been an endeavour between Ashish, Valay and me to consolidate our position by increasing our strategic team and capabilities. THEN marks an important addition to the NeoNiche Group's presence in the market -- it makes our value proposition as true marketing and digital partner to our clients across various industry verticals and makes our offerings more holistic than ever and enables us to bring our service capability to our current clients and future prospects across India and overseas. This is just one more step toward creating "remarkable experiences" for our clients"

Since its inception in 2013, THEN has honoured its vision of providing valuable quality Experiential solutions to its clients. As a result of its zero-tolerance policy for quality, design, and ideas, THEN has created its footprint with global brands.

Deepak Madan, Founder of THEN commented on the occasion "We are entering a new age of communications and brand advocacy, and the experiential arena will take on a new look. Leveraging the experience and ambition of the NeoNiche phenomena paired with its branded solutions approach and dynamic leadership, this partnership is poised to unlock tremendous potential. Creating a win-win for us. This will be an exciting new phase for all of us."



THEN has offered 360-degree, cutting-edge solutions to brands. From the developmental stage of acquiring new clients to strategy, Design, Concept, Communication, Audience Acquisition, Production and Technology Innovation, to the critical and crucial stages of creatives and incorporating space and art design.

From simply being another event management agency in Mumbai to being an experiential marketing company, the journey required constant adaptability to understand how to improve. The competition amongst event companies in the whole of India was difficult. At the start, event management helped us in the careful detailing of a consumer experience. Events are a beautiful field that involves countless effort but can create everlasting memories. From brand activations and product launches to corporate seminars and conferences, we look to bring something that will put a smile on people's faces.

Along the journey, we expanded our operations to other cities. Our event management capabilities soon expanded to Bangalore, New Delhi, Chennai and Gurugram. We specialize in corporate event management with a focus on creating a seamless end-to-end experience to create unforgettable memories.

www.neoniche.comwww.neoniche.com

This story is provided by GPRC. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/GPRC)

