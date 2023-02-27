NeoSOFT issues recruitment alert: Urges job seekers to verify authenticity

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 27 (ANI/India PR Distribution): NeoSOFT, a leading global IT consulting and software services company, has issued a recruitment alert, urging job seekers to be aware of fraudulent job postings, fake job offers, and scammers conducting interviews to gather personal information or money from applicants.

In the midst of mass layoffs, NeoSOFT is one of the very few organizations hiring rapidly. This makes job-seekers a soft target for recruitment fraud by individuals or unverified agencies.

Fake job offers posted by scammers have increased, and scammers claim to be from the recruitment functions of legitimate companies. Therefore, the company urges job seekers to verify the source and authenticity of suspicious or fraudulent communication regarding a job offer or an interview call.

NeoSOFT never requests a fee for the opportunity to apply or work at the company. The company follows a merit-based employee recruitment practice with accurate screening and candidate selection and never accepts any amount or security deposit from job seekers before or after the hiring process. NeoSOFT recruiters communicate from email addresses with the domain @neosofttech.com or @neosoftmail.com. The company urges candidates to verify the validity of the job vacancy on the company career portal (careers.neosofttech.com) if they require any clarification on the source of the job offer.

To alert job seekers of any employment swindle, NeoSOFT has highlighted the following guidelines:

- NeoSOFT will never request fees for any purpose throughout the recruitment process.

- The NeoSOFT recruitment team corresponds from email addresses with the domain @neosofttech.com & neosoftmail.com



- NeoSOFT never asks for any OTP or other sensitive information.

If you receive any unsolicited or suspicious communication relating to a job offer on behalf of NeoSOFT or an interview call against money, please notify info@neosofttech.com immediately. The company has urged potential candidates to be wary of the potential dangers and take timely precautions.

NeoSOFT is a CMMi Level 5 global IT consulting and software service provider with operations in over 10+ territories and over 4000 employees. The company is recognized as a Great Place to Work and caters to the software development needs of over 1500+ global brands. Commemorating 25+ years since its establishment, NeoSOFT has successfully devoted dedicated engineering teams to solidifying the digital transformation of enterprises and startups in various industries.

Contact

Email: info@neosofttech.com

Phone: +91224050060

