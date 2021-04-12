Netcore Cloud, Blueshift in partnership to accelerate customer engagement

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 12 (ANI): Asia's leading email and multi-channel campaign delivery company Netcore Cloud has announced partnership with San Francisco-based Blueshift to accelerate its vision of intelligent customer engagement.

Blueshift helps brands deliver relevant, connected experiences across every customer interaction.

Its SmartHub customer data unification platform uses patented artificial intelligence (AI) technology to unify and activate the fullness of customer data across all channels.



"With the increased urgency towards digital transformation, we have seen an increased demand for a SmartHub CDP," said Blueshift's Chief Growth Officer Josh Francia.

"We are very excited to work alongside Netcore to help consumer brands in Asia-Pacific connect all parts of their customer journey," he added.

"This partnership will help convert real-time decisions into action. Imagine a platform that brings intelligence not only at the point of unification but also at the point of engagement," said Netcore's Vice President Amit Ahuja.

Netcore's platform bundles multi-channel delivery across email, SMS and mobile push notifications coupled with a layer of AI that helps brands improve their customer retention campaigns.

Netcore serves leading financial service industry companies in India, Asia, Middle East and North Africa besided 70 per cent of business-to-consumer unicorns in India. (ANI)

