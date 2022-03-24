Netplus Broadband deploys Aprecomm Technology to enhance internet experience

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 24 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Aprecomm, a leading global technology provider of Network Intelligence, announced today that Netplus, one of the leading Internet Service providers in India has selected Aprecomm solutions to remotely monitor, manage Quality of Experience (QoE), optimize residential Wi-Fi connections and simplify the deployment process with Zero Touch Provisioning (ZTP).

Netplus would be rolling this intelligence to all their current and future subscribers spanned across 400+ cities. Aprecomm's technology also provides centralized vendor agnostic CPE provisioning, management and pro-active QoE measurement with actionable recommendations to improve Subscribe Internet Experience across homes.

Pramod Gummaraj, CEO, Aprecomm, said, "We are very excited to work with Netplus and roll out our innovation to improve subscribers' internet experience. Aprecomm apart from bringing innovative products like Virtual Wireless Expert (VWE) to last mile Customer Premise Equipment (CPEs), is also extending this intelligence to every possible element in the Network chain, CPEs, OLTs, SD-WANs, etc."



Speaking on the development Fastway Transmissions Group CEO Prem Ojha, said that "This move is a part of our strategy to provide best services delight to our customers. Netplus is consistently striving towards improving the user experience to maintain its leadership position in the service industry. This partnership with Aprecomm' s Network Intelligence is yet another step in this direction."

With the deployment of this solution, the emphasis will be more on proactive management of networks and services which will take the user experience to next level.

Aprecomm Network Intelligence will offer measurable subscribers experience and will help Netplus to reduce operating costs and improve customer satisfaction.

"With Aprecomm's Highly scalable & Distributed Network Intelligence, Netplus will be able to seamlessly manage and analyse millions of CPE through a unified interface and provide the best experience to the subscribers," said Guharajan Sivakumar, CTO, Aprecomm.

