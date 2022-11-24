Nettur Technical Training Foundation (NTTF) hosts its 58th Convocation held at Bangalore International Exhibition Centre

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], November 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): The 58th Annual Convocation of Nettur Technical Training Foundation was held for the graduation ceremony for 2262 of students who completed their diploma/ post-diploma/ postgraduate programs at NTTF. The occasion also saw the launch of two coffee table books which narrates the success stories of students of NTTF over the last six decades.

Several dignitaries were present on this landmark day namely Dr G Viswanathan, Chancellor, Vellore Institute of Technology as Chief Guest, Atul Kumar Tiwari, IAS, Secretary, MSDE who was the guest of honour, R Ramanujam, Chairman, NTTF, Aroon Raman, Director, NTTF Board, Dr N. Reguraj, Managing Director, NTTF, R Rajagopalan, Joint Managing Director, NTTF, B V Sudharshan, Deputy Managing Director, NTTF, Yogesh Kumar, NTTF Alumni Entrepreneur, COO, DiFacto Robotics & Automation along with all the senior management team of NTTF and special invitees from various corporate and industry sectors.



NTTF has already placed all these students at reputed companies across India and few of them have been placed at overseas companies. This special day was witnessed by parents of the students who were the most important guests at the convocation ceremony.

Nettur Technical Training Foundation is a strongly rooted and committed organization, imparting technical training since 1959. With its origin at Nettur in Kerala State, NTTF today operates in 17 States of India. NTTF has been accredited with certifications in par with global standards. Till date, 60,000+ youth have been successfully trained and are well placed around the globe. At any point of time around 18,000+ students are undergoing various training programs. NTTF is well recognized by Industry sectors. NTTF has been retained as "Training Partner" by NSDC - and various State Govt. authorities. NTTF Diploma Programs are also accredited by NOCN and NCC from United Kingdom offering Concurrent International Diploma.



NTTF offers technical programs at Diploma, Post Diploma, Postgraduate levels in the domains of Mechanical, Mechatronics, Electrical, Electronics, Manufacturing Technology, IT and Computer Engineering subjects.

Speaking at the convocation, Chief Guest Dr G Viswanathan, Chancellor, Vellore Institute of Technology shared, "I heard that over 3000 NTTF alumni are working in Australia which shows the high-quality training that NTTF has been imparting to the youth of India for so many decades since 1959. I am also happy to note that NTTF has spread across 17 States of India. It is my absolute honor to be present on this remarkable day. Seeing so many students graduate and get placed provided by the esteemed and credible institute like NTTF is a mammoth task. The success of the students showcases the success of NTTF. I congratulate all parents and students and NTTF for this success."

Guest of Honour, Atul Kumar Tiwari, IAS, Secretary, MSDE shared, "I am very happy about the model which NTTF has adopted is, the skilling with competence, skilling with social values. What distinguishes NTTF from others is, giving importance to the social values. My message to the students is smile more and make others also happy. All these laurels continues to demonstrate NTTF's quality training in the holistic development of the trainees. I wish everyone great success today and always."

R Ramanujam, Chairman, NTTF, shared, "NTTF's mission is techno education for global competence and staying true to this has been our goal. Our students are well versed in their domain with hands-on practical training offered by NTTF and they are transformed into successful technical professionals, working around the globe in top positions and many of them are entrepreneurs. NTTF belongs to the nation. Most important aspect to the students is the work with ethics, solemn dedication and to earn great respect from the employer, Our students have bagged top most awards in various Regional, National and International skill competitions and am sure they will continue doing well, making NTTF proud our country prouder. It is a great honour for the faculties of NTTF as their students have achieved their best in their careers. I congratulate all the graduating students."

