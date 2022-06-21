Neutrogena Uncomplicates Skincare to support women in their journey to get beautiful skin

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): Neutrogena®, the #1 dermatologist-recommended skincare brand in USA unveils its latest campaign, 'Uncomplicate Skincare'. Understanding that keeping up with a skincare routine can be frustrating & tiring, Neutrogena® is taking the responsibility to help women navigate through the complexity of products, ingredients, and regimens as it simplifies skin health with science.

Watch the digital film - youtu.be/GKIBIx-rIcI

In a quest to ace their skincare goals, women spend hours researching and experimenting with trends/solutions that may not always work which often leaves them overwhelmed and stressed. Addressing the what-when-why of skincare, Neutrogena®'s new campaign aims to reassure women that healthy skin is beautiful skin and it is achievable through solutions that are rooted in science.

With a portfolio of products that are packed with results and backed by experts, the brand is uncomplicating skincare for one and all, no matter their skin type or skin needs to help them achieve superior skin health.

Commenting on the campaign, Manoj Gadgil, Vice President-Marketing, Johnson & Johnson India said, "As a brand, we have always championed healthy skin for all women, be it through our products or campaigns. With #UncomplicateSkincare, we are attempting to cut through the clutter of information and provide women with the expertise they seek by bridging the knowledge gap, simplifying skincare, and offering solutions rooted in science. We constantly strive to deliver products that are scientifically crafted in labs, perfected by experts, and proven to be effective on your skin, thus commanding the trust of consumers, and this campaign reinforces our commitment."



"The genesis of this campaign stemmed from the fact that today's premium skincare consumer is inundated with information when it comes to finding the right product for their skin concern. This insight, was used as the hook for the creative campaign articulation. #UncomplicateSkincare, the overarching thought for the year ties in seamlessly with Neutrogena's wide array of products that are result driven and will be brought out through multiple activations across products and consumer touch-points with a good mix of video, influencers, creative story-telling, and other social media engagements," said Akshay Gurnani, Co-founder, Chief Executive Officer, Schbang.

The launch of the campaign is supported by a high-decibel integrated marketing program across media platforms.

Neutrogena® has brought ground-breaking skincare solutions to consumers for more than 60 years. Today the brand offers more than 650 products worldwide in the face, body, acne, sun protection, makeup, men's care, and anti-wrinkle categories. By creating, innovating, and rethinking what is possible, Neutrogena® products consistently deliver real results without compromise.

#1 Dermatologist Recommended Skincare brand in the US: Among Dermatologists who recommend skincare brands, Neutrogena is the #1 recommended OTC skincare brand in the US, Ipsos survey Dec 2021.

