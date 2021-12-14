New Age Beauty and Wellness Ecosystem kindlife.in raises Seed Funding from Kalaari Capital and other leading investors

New Delhi [India], December 14 (ANI/BusinessWire India): kindlife, a new age beauty and wellness ecosystem enabling commerce, community, and brands, has raised an undisclosed amount for their seed round.

Founded by Radhika Ghai, kindlife enables consumers to shop for 150+ curated kinder brands across beauty, nutrition, and home care.

The fundraise was led by Kalaari Capital under their CXXO initiative. Vani Kola, Founder, and MD, Kalaari Capital said, "We believe that the role of women leaders is essential for a thriving start-up ecosystem. Radhika embodies the qualities of an ideal CXXO (a Kalaari Capital initiative for women founders) founder - an innovator, risk-taker, and role model to aspiring female entrepreneurs. Her passion and commitment towards sustainable living, coupled with her wealth of experience and clear vision, truly resonated with us. We are proud to be early partners with Radhika and kindlife in their journey to create a unique well-being ecosystem."

The round also saw participation from Java Capital, Titan Capital, TDV, and prominent investors like Pankaj Gupta, CEO-GII, Suhail Sameer, CEO- BharatPe, ShashvatNakrani, Co-founder-BharatPe, Manisha Raisinghani, Co-founder-LogiNext, Shweta Jain -CBDO, Diageo Luxury, and attorney-at-law Sakshi Soni.

According to a World Economic Forum and Bain & Company report (Nov 2020), India is a $5.7 trillion consumption economy in the making.



"Indian consumers want to make kinder choices and kindlife with its community of experts, kind-brands and robust technology will ensure that we are present every step of the way to enable these kind choices", says Radhika Ghai, Founder, and CEO, kindlife.

"Premiumisation and up-gradation of lifestyle will fuel more than 40% of the projected growth in the Indian consumers' demand, a trend which is also clearly visible in the recent D2C boom. We have a lot of work to do, but the path is clear to us," said Radhika.

Co-founded by Vidit Jain and ManasaGaremella, kindlife simplifies the journey for consumers who are looking for "kind" products and brands who want to tell their stories via their products to this community.

Kiran Vasireddy, a Partner, Kalaari Capital, added "We are excited to partner with Radhika. We have great conviction in her vision to acquire and build a powerhouse of brands leading the clean-living theme in India. We are bullish on her rich experience from scaling her previous marketplace venture along with the functional expertise of her diverse team. kindlife is our third investment under the CXXO program, and we are pumped up about women entrepreneurs driving the digital India consumption story in the upcoming decade."

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

