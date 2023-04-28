New age industry-oriented undergraduate program has been announced by GD Goenka University Delhi-NCR Gurgaon

New Delhi [India], April 28 (ANI/SRV): GD Goenka University, an internationally acclaimed premier institution of higher education in India with a legacy of over 28 years, has announced the launch of 15 new Under-Graduate programs. These programs will follow an interdisciplinary and futuristic curriculum aligned with the National Education Policy 2020 framework and a competency-based skill and quality assurance framework. SoES has also partnered with major tech giants such as Apple, IBM, Sterlite Technologies, BOSCH, L&T, and Microsoft to enhance collaborative efforts on training, education, and upskilling for youth and corporate sectors.

Sharing his thoughts on the newly-launched programmes, Prof. Dr Manish Prateek, Dean School of Engineering & Sciences shared, "SoES holds the belief that a strong foundation in science and engineering principles, followed by their practical application, is the foundation for a prosperous professional career. We have incorporated this methodology to enhance the education of our students and the academic community through continuous learning. Our curriculum is frequently revised to keep up with the latest trends and advancements, and we work closely with industry specialists to ensure our students are proficient in the latest technologies and techniques utilized in the industry."

Prof. Dr Manish Prateek further added, "Our curriculum follows the New Education Policy (NEP) and the Choice Based Credit System (CBCS) through a Co-Design, Co-Delivered and Co-Certified model, which offers dual specialization programs. With the "T" Structure dual specialization, students can acquire extensive knowledge of a specific domain, providing them with the skills required to succeed in the industry, pursue advanced studies, or become entrepreneurs. At SoES, students have the exceptional chance to acquire a top-notch education with an emphasis on practical training and exposure to the industry. Our programs equip students with the necessary skills for prosperous careers in their chosen fields, while our robust industry collaborations ensure that our students are highly sought after in the job market."

The GD Goenka School of Engineering and Science has established strong partnerships with several leading corporates, including IBM, Apple, Sterlite Technologies Limited, BOSCH, L&T, and Microsoft. These partnerships have enabled the school to develop new-age industry-oriented undergraduate programs that are tailored to the needs of the industry.

The programs have been designed in collaboration with industry experts, ensuring that students receive hands-on training and exposure to the latest technologies. This approach provides students with the skills and knowledge required to excel in their respective fields and gives them a competitive advantage in the job market.

Moreover, these programs are reasonably priced, making them accessible to a broad range of students who are looking for quality education in engineering and science. With these partnerships, the GD Goenka School of Engineering and Science is committed to providing a world-class education that prepares students for the challenges and opportunities of the 21st century.

The following programs are available at SoES in collaboration with top industry giants:

- B. Tech CSE (AI&ML), B. Tech CSE (Data Science), B. Tech CSE (Cyber Security) in association with IBM (Fee Rs. 2.5 Lakh per Year)

- B. Tech. Computer Science Engineering (Mobile Application Development) in association with Apple (Fee Rs. 2.5 Lakh per Year)

- B. Tech CSE (Hardware & Networking), B. Tech CSE (Software Engineering) in association with Sterlite Technologies (Fee Rs. 2.5 Lakh per Year)

- B. Tech. Electronics and Communication (Internet of Things), B. Tech. Electronics and Communication (Biomedical Engineering) in association with BOSCH (Fee Rs. 2.0 Lakh per Year)



- B. Tech in Civil Engineering (Smart Infrastructures), B. Tech in Mechanical Engineering (Power Engineering) in association with L&T (Fee Rs. 2.0 Lakh per Year)

- BCA (Data Analytics), BCA (Machine Learning) in association with Microsoft (Fee Rs. 1.50 Lakh per Year

- B. Tech. Aerospace Engineering (Fee Rs. 2.5 Lakh per Year)



The programs offered by GD Goenka School of Engineering and Sciences in collaboration with industry partners offer several benefits to students, such as:

1. Relevant and updated curriculum: The industry partners collaborate with the institution to recommend and suggest new programs or subjects based on market research. They also assist in selecting subjects to be incorporated in all eight semesters of the undergraduate program, forming syllabi for each subject based upon credit hours, and developing project-based lab exercises for labs. This ensures that students are equipped with the latest knowledge and skills required by the industry.

2. Exposure to industry practices: The industry partners share their content development with faculty members and students, recommend lab tools, conduct webinars or seminars by subject matter experts, and provide mentoring to students and faculty members. This exposure to industry practices and experts helps students stay updated with the latest trends and best practices in their respective fields.

3. Internship opportunities: The industry partners also provide summer internships for the students, giving them hands-on experience and practical training in the industry. This helps students gain practical exposure and apply their theoretical knowledge in real-world scenarios.

4. Professional badges: After the completion of the degree, the industry partners provide professional badges of appropriate skill sets for the students. This helps students showcase their skills to potential employers, making them more employable and competitive in the job market.

GD Goenka School of Engineering and Sciences strives to achieve global recognition as a leading science and technical institution emphasising interdisciplinary education, research, and innovation. We aim to produce socially responsible and self-motivated future leaders with a broader understanding of the underlying global issues in their fields of endeavour. The state-of-the-art facilities, including modern labs and equipment, provide students with hands-on training in cutting-edge technologies. Furthermore, our highly qualified and experienced faculty members bring their industry expertise into the classroom, ensuring a comprehensive education for our students.

