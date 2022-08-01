New Age Mompreneurs brings shoppers delight with Rakhi Edit exhibition

New Delhi [India], August 1 (ANI/PNN): New Age Mompreneurs (NAM), a community platform for Mompreneurs to network, promote, and grow their businesses, is hosting 'Rakhi Edit' on 2nd August at Aga Khan Hall, Mandi House, New Delhi.

'Rakhi Edit' brings a fantastic exhibition of high-quality products by mompreneurs. A mompreneur is a female business owner who actively balances mother and entrepreneur roles.

The event is touted as a spectacular networking platform where Mompreneurs can connect, promote and expand the reach of their businesses.



Earlier, mom entrepreneurs were considered not at par with 'official' business entrepreneurs, but nowadays, mom-led brands are setting high benchmarks. NAM, aka New Age Mompreneurs, believes in and supports mom entrepreneurs wholly.

While creating a perfect opportunity for shopaholics, Rakhi Edit will display high-quality clothes, kids' products, jewellery, candles, scrumptious handmade delicacies, and so much more.

