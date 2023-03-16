New book launch: "Sales and Operations Planning with SAP IBP" helps optimize operations and maximize sales efficiency

New Delhi [India], March 16 (ANI/SRV): A comprehensive guide to designing and implementing SAP IBP, "Sales and Operations Planning with SAP IBP®" by Sagar Deolalikar, Raghav Jandhyala, Pramod Mane, and Amit Sinha, is now available for businesses looking to streamline their operations and maximize sales efficiency. The co-authors bring a wealth of experience and knowledge in the field, having worked with numerous clients across various industries.

The authors were inspired by the complexity of modern supply chains and the need for supply chain professionals to possess a wide range of skills. With globalization, mobility, connectivity, and the individualization of products and services, supply chain planners must constantly adapt their processes to keep up with global trends. The use of modern technology, such as artificial intelligence, can aid in this transformation. Therefore, the book emphasizes how sales and operations planning process plays a crucial role in meeting ever-changing customer demands almost instantly, while also boosting cost reduction efforts and prioritizing customer satisfaction.

The book is divided into 15 chapters, each providing insights into the various aspects of sales and operations planning with SAP IBP. It covers a range of topics, including demand planning, inventory optimization, supply chain management, and financial planning.

"Collaboration was the driving force behind the creation of this excellent book, which is appropriate for anyone interested in developing or enhancing their sales and operations planning procedure. "Sales and Operations Planning with SAP IBP®" is a valuable resource for business leaders looking to streamline their operations and enhance their profitability. Get your copy today and start optimizing your operations for success," says Sagar Deolalikar, co-author of the book.

"As a technical writer, my aim is to use my own experience to educate and inspire readers to develop greater understanding, skills, and expertise. Writing is a continuous process of learning, organizing, and assessing, all while trying to craft something that makes sense for a user. In 'Sales and Operations Planning with SAP IBP®,' our team has made a small effort to help users not only learn how to use the technology but also understand the importance of sales and operations planning in modern supply chain management." added Sagar Deolalikar.



Sagar Deolalikar is a seasoned SAP Integrated Business Planning specialist with over 16 years of experience at Deloitte Consulting. With a Bachelor's degree in production and a Master's degree in business administration focusing on production and marketing, Sagar is an expert in business transformation projects, particularly in supply chain planning. He began as a production planning engineer and progressed to become a supply chain planning solution architect. Sagar has successfully led and delivered extensive supply chain planning projects across various industry sectors and geographical locations. He specializes in providing end-to-end supply chain planning solutions, including demand planning, supply planning, inventory optimization, production planning, and detailed scheduling, integrating them with SAP and non-SAP execution systems. Sagar's positive attitude, tireless energy, and expertise make him a valuable asset in the workplace. He has previously contributed to writing books on supply chain planning. In his leisure time, Sagar enjoys singing and running to relieve stress.

Join the author at upcoming events to meet and greet them! You can catch them at SAP Insider 2023 from March 20th to 23rd in Las Vegas, Nevada at Bellagio Hotel and Resort, or at SAP Sapphire & ASUG Annual Conference 2023 on May 16-17, 2023 in Orlando, Florida at Orange County Convention Center. Don't miss this opportunity to connect with the author and learn more about their latest book, "Sales and Operations Planning with SAP IBP®".

Connect with Sagar at :

LinkedIn : http://linkedin.com/in/smdeolalikar

Email id : smdeolalikar@gmail.com

