[New CBSE Syllabus 2021-22] Question Banks launched with ample practice for Competency Based Questions

New Delhi [India], May 31 (ANI/Mediawire): CBSE Question Banks have been launched for Class 10 & 12 (for the 2022 examination). Replete with unique features, Oswaal CBSE Question Bank is a crucial study resource for any student planning to appear for the 2022 exams.

Available in both e-book and paperback format, this book will add to student's knowledge and test their competencies. The book features all the recent updates and is strictly based on the CBSE curriculum released on March 31, 2021.

Often students struggle with getting a comprehensive exam preparation from any single resource - this latest offering from Oswaal Books helps students overcome this challenge.

Few of the salient features of the book are:

* Pedagogical diversity: This book is pedagogically rich with the latest typologies as introduced by the Board for 2022: Right from Very Short Answer (VSA), Short Answer (SA), Long Answer (LA) and objective type questions, the pedagogical variety in this book is comprehensive.

* Competency-based learning: Aligned to CBSE's advice on focusing on competency-based learning, which focuses on the outcomes that students need to acquire, this book has special inclusion of Visual Case-Based questions. This helps students acquire knowledge and skills in the application of concepts learned and reinforces competencies.

* Novel learning aids: This book makes learning fun, and has a number of novel learning aids such as student-centric Mnemonics, How is it done on the Greenboard, Know the Formulae, Mind Maps (which focus on the When, Why, How, What, and Result).

* Innovative Cognitive Learning Tools: Every chapter features a Unique "Oswaal Learning Tool" which features a QR code that directly takes the reader to the concept video, further enhancing learning.

* Exam Prep Aids: Right from Revision Notes to help in summation of all learned concepts, Commonly Made Errors cautioning students against most routinely made mistakes to Answering Tips that give an overview of how to approach each question, the book is a wonderful companion in aiding a reader's learning journey.

* Assessment Variety: Equipped with unit-wise Self-Assessment Tests for practice to Academically Important questions are highlighted, which are highly expected in the exam, to the inclusion of the latest solved paper with handwritten topper's answer sheet - all of this enables students to self-test and learn themselves constantly, and makes them self-sufficient.

Why should you have this book?

Though there are many other books available in the market, the CBSE Question Bank Class 10 & 12 2021 -22 is unique.

Right from the incorporation of all the latest CBSE guidelines to incorporating learning rigor, this book has it all.

1. Comprehensive

This book is a rigorous, comprehensive, single-stop resource for examination preparation. The pedagogical depth and variety make it a must-have exam resource for every single student.

2. Timely preparation

Time is of supreme essence when we are talking of board examination preparation. This latest, updated book available at an early notice will help students get enough practice and hone their exam preparation process, enabling them to get ahead of their peers. You can get a head start early on, giving you an edge over your fellow students.

3. Comprehensive, one-stop tool

There is no need for students to consult other resources when they have right from handwritten topper's answer sheet to concept videos available through QR codes, this book is your veritable one-stop solution for your complete exam preparation.

4. Value at economical price

The number of features, assessments, concept videos available with this book, in both paperback and e-book format are exhaustive, making it an extremely valuable purchase for its current price point. Students should avail the benefits of this book in a timely manner and use it throughout the academic session to further enhance their exam preparation.

So in case you are looking for a single book to enhance your exam preparation as you are heading to the new academic session, CBSE Question Banks is a vital study resource for the extensive practice of the latest typologies questions introduced by the Board.

