New family packages at Sheraton Phu Quoc Long Beach Resort promise an idyllic tropical holiday with all the thrills

Phu Quoc [Vietnam], March 1 (ANI/NewsVoir): Taking the hassle out of planning the perfect holiday, Sheraton Phu Quoc Long Beach Resort in Vietnam has launched family-friendly stay packages that combine convenience, off-the-grid island serenity and invigorating theme park experiences.

Located on one of Pearl Island's most scenic beaches, Sheraton Phu Quoc Long Beach Resort offers a sense of privacy, peace and belonging, while the thrills of the country's largest wildlife conservation and theme parks - Vinpearl Safari and VinWonders Phu Quoc - await nearby. Guests can spend days enjoying the warm, crystalline waters of the Gulf of Thailand, with breaks for sun-drenched meals by the sea, and lounge by the resort's main 2,400-square-metre swimming pool or the family pool, as a light breeze cradles them into full-vacation mode.

The All-Inclusive Package is valid for stays between 1 March and 20 November 2023, inclusive of three daily meals at the beachfront restaurants, when booking four nights and more. Rates start from VND 4 million onwards per night, based on double occupancy, and include:

- Luxury accommodation

- Daily breakfast, lunch and dinner for up to two guests

- Complimentary roundtrip airport transfers

- Complimentary shuttle service to Vinpearl Safari and VinWonders Phu Quoc

- Early check-in from 10:00 am or late check-out at 4:00 pm (subject to availability).

Meanwhile, The World of Wonders package makes family bonding more fun with an experience that includes transportation and tickets to Vinpearl Safari and VinWonders Phu Quoc for two people. Valid for stays until 22 June 2023, the package starts from VND 3 million onwards per night, based on double occupancy.



- Luxury accommodation

- Daily breakfast

- Complimentary shuttle service to Vinpearl Safari and VinWonders Phu Quoc

- Tickets to Vinpearl Safari and VinWonders Phu Quoc

- Early check-in from 10:00 am or late check-out at 4:00 pm (subject to availability)

- Welcome amenity.

For more information or reservations, please email sh.pqcsr.reservation@sheraton.com, call +84 2973 61 9999 or visit www.marriott.com/pqcsr-sheraton-phu-quoc-long-beach-resort.

Located on a pristine four-kilometre beach in the north of the tropical island of Phu Quoc in Vietnam, Sheraton Phu Quoc Long Beach Resort blends traditional grandeur with modern simplicity to offer 459 spacious rooms, suites, and villas alongside multiple dining options, extensive conference space, three ocean-facing swimming pools, a spa, a fitness centre and a kids' club. On their doorstep travellers will find a host of popular landmarks, including Vietnam's largest theme park VinWonders Phu Quoc, Vinpearl Safari, Corona Casino, Grand World Phu Quoc entertainment complex and an 18-hole golf course.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

