New OTT platform "K MAX" rings in a new dawn with a plethora of exclusive family entertainers

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 1 (ANI/ATK): As far as entertainment market is concerned, the pandemic has seen a rise in OTT viewing. It has been continuously growing in its second phase and is expected to become bigger; more than double by 2027.

Joining the bandwagon of other existing OTT platforms is K MAX ; a complete family entertainer aimed at giving the best and leave you feeling nostalgic.

The grand launch of this new OTT platform at a suburban hotel recently soared the temperature higher. As the roar went up the air with all the invitees who attended the event putting their hands together to clap and cheer, K MAX, was then officially set into motion. The moment made many to relive some of the most cherished memories.

Adding glamour to the launch were the presence of celebrities comprising of music directors and actors like Dilip Sen, Rahul Manchanda, Sanam Arora, Saira Khan, Pakhi Hegde, Krrip Suri amongst many others.

The event also saw bureaucrats rubbing their shoulders with all the invitees and adding glitter. Personalities like Shivajirao Dawat (Deputy Collector, SRA, Mumbai), Bharat Rajwani (Senior Superintendent, Delhi), Joginder Sarawat (Tihar Jail) made their presence felt.



It is the team of four budding board of directors, viz; Pradeep Sanghvi, Yogesh Sharma, Vijay Singh and Sanjay Jaiswar who have joined hands to initiate and be a part of this Indian streaming video market.



The founders and owners of K MAX DIGITAL PVT. LTD. are excited about this new venture in the entertainment segment. According to them who are movie buffs too said, "Initiating talented makers and especially the generation next to showcase the power of cinema, packed with entertainment rolled in heart-warming stories and family entertainers is the need of the hour."

They further add, "Relatively, fresh content including foot-tapping music and dialogue that will brings the house down is just like an add-on cherry topping on the cream within the comforts of one's home."

Sanjay Jaiswar who has been in the corporate scenario for more than two decades is also the Business & Marketing Head. On behalf of the owners and his team he took the podium to thank all the attendees who had come to shower their blessings in their endeavors.

Speaking on the occasion Sanjay Jaiswar says, "Audiences want fresh and realistic content. At the same time we are keeping out sleaziness from it. Comedy will also be a part of this list. It is a recurring genre which has been evolving with time."

Highlighting about the catalogue and programme details, the Director and Business & Marketing Head further reveals, "K MAX is not only an OTT platform but a production house too. It also operates an online platform that will allow content creators to showcase their talents for global viewers."

The library of K MAX offers interesting web series, short movies, films, music and many more. It will also essay inspirational and motivational features too.

