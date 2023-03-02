New Street recognized for Innovation in Blockchain

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], March 2 (ANI/NewsVoir): New Street Technologies was declared the winner in the Innovation in Blockchain category at the 13th Aegis Graham Bell Awards held in Delhi recently. New Street's flagship product MiFiX is a blockchain middleware for the BFSI industry; the product has already been adopted by multiple banks and financial institutions and is rapidly expanding its footprint. The product drives exponential scale at a rapid pace, while drastically cutting down technology maintenance overheads and operational costs.

The prestigious 13th Aegis Graham Bell Awards supported by the Ministry of Electronics & IT; NITI Aayog and Skill India acknowledged New Street as the winner from among several companies doing cutting-edge work in the blockchain space. Bhupesh Daheria, CEO, Aegis School of Data Science and Founder, Aegis Graham Bell Awards, said, "It is heartwarming to see disruptive technology companies like New Street take rapid strides ahead in its journey of innovation. At Aegis Graham Bell Awards, it's our pleasure to foster such spirit of innovation."

MiFiX caters to numerous use cases in the BFSI world, including microfinance which empowers financial inclusion. MiFiX is also credited with having delivered agri loans for Banks under the KCC scheme of the RBI after title verification of land owned by farmers in under 5 minutes, an industry first. Notably, New Street has also been recently featured in the Deloitte Tech Fast 50 as well by BW Businessworld for best use of blockchain in financial services. New Street also recently launched their new Centre of Excellence to boost innovation driving value for its clients. Sajeev Viswanathan, Founder and CEO, New Street Technologies said, "We are taking rapid strides in our journey towards building a fast track to the future. I would like to express gratitude to the team, our clients, investors, partners, advisors and industry bodies and entities such as Aegis Graham Bell Awards that are providing invaluable acknowledgement to our efforts."



New Street Technologies, established in 2017, transforms businesses through its ecosystems, leveraging blockchain and other new-age technologies. MiFiX, our proprietary and unique Blockchain-based middleware ecosystem for the BFSI sector has enabled clients to positively transform their business. New Street has amongst its clients and partners; leading banks, NBFCs, MTOs, financial services distributors and technology companies.

New Street has been recognized as a Deloitte Tech Fast 50 Company and featured in the Business World Magazine as one of the "Titans of Tomorrow". New Street has also won the Aegis Graham Bell Award for "Innovation in Blockchain". New Street is backed by a set of marquis investors and equipped with a management team with rich domain expertise.

For further details, please contact, anupam.gupta@newstreettech.com.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

