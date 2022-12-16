New Torchbearers of India's fashion revolution win big at the third edition of The India Fashion Awards

New Delhi [India], December 16 (ANI/PRNewswire): The India Fashion Awards 2022, presented by Rajnigandha Pearls oared by Mario foods, was held at Andaz by Hyatt to celebrate innovators in the fashion industry. The who's who of fashion across the country were present at the gala night to either receive the awards or to celebrate those who won. Ace fashion designers, Bollywood celebrities, and business tycoons including Manish Malhotra, Elnaaz Narouzi, Vagish Pathak, Raghavendra Rathore, Anaita Shroff, Rocky Star, Vipul Goel, Vijender Singh, Ambika Pillai, Maneka Gandhi, Carol Gracias, Aparna Bahl graced the occasion. The 3rd season of the awards was powered by Mario Foods and Kuber shoppe, co-powered by Pepsi, DLF Malls, Ebix cash in association with PC Jewellers, Cream Bell, Artize, Vega, Little Tags Luxury, and many other leading brands.

The Jury included Sanjay Nigam, Vagish Pathak, Dia Mirza, Raghavendra Rathore, Nikhil Kamath, Shalini Passi, Maneka Gandhi, Ambika Pillai, Kunal Rawal, Carol Gracias, Tarun Khiwal and Ravi Jaipuria and other stalwarts from fashion space.

The event also witnessed the launch of Asia's biggest and India's First Fashion Only Grant-The Fashion Entrepreneur Fund (FEF) supported by World's eminent Fashion entrepreneurs, designers, mentors, and investors. In its endeavour to identify, inspire and support the big ideas and would-be Unicorns of tomorrow, the makers of India Fashion Awards have introduced India's first of its kind 'Fashion Entrepreneur Fund'. Fashion Entrepreneur Fund (FEF) aims to become the world's most sought-after Fashion Grant that welcomes individuals, ideas, and creativity to take the business of the fashion world by storm.

"In the last few decades, the Fashion industry has contributed significantly to the growth of the Indian economy. This promising sector in the country continues to establish new success milestones and industry benchmarks on the global stage of fashion. India Fashion Awards has been curated to spark a fresh wave of excitement and motivation in the fashion industry and confer the right professionals with deserving praise and admiration," says Vagish Pathak, Chairperson, India Fashion Awards.

In this glittering ceremony Designer of The Year - Handlooms & Textiles was presented to Gaurang Shah, Rajnigandha - Designer Of The Year - Men's Wear to Rohit & Rahul, Designer Of The Year - Bridal Wear Fusion to Gaurav Gupta, Designer Of The Year - Jury choice to Anamika Khanna and Rajnigandha - Designer Of The Year - Popular choice was awarded to Manish Malhotra. Indian Professional Boxer Vijender Singh & India's No. 1 women's singles tennis player Karman Kaur Thandi won the IFA Stylist Sportsperson awards.



Sanjay Nigam, Founder, India Fashion Awards says, "There are iconic designers in the Indian fashion industry who have taken the global fashion stage by storm and received their due honour. But, a majority of our unsung heroes of the industry, behind the scene of this new fashion revolution are still waiting for the rightful recognition. The need of the hour is to create more collaborations, repositioning Indian Fashion on global platforms to honour and glorify the tremendous hard work of these unsung heroes. India Fashion Award is an honest attempt to honour and highlight these real heroes' contributions in front of a global audience."

For the first time, India Fashion Awards also set the stage for Indian artisans and craftsmen to honour their contributions to the Indian fashion industry. Ambika Devi-Master artist of Mithila also known as Madhubani art, Dalavai Kullayappa-specialising in the ancient art of making Leather Puppets, Krishna Kant Sharma (Chhotu Ji)-Bani-Thani Miniature, Vankar Bhimji Kanji-Kutch Wool Shawls, Ansari Shahid Hussain-Zardozi Artist were awarded for their outstanding contribution in Art & Textiles.

Furthermore, Mitesh Rajani won Makeup Artist Of The Year, Gaurav Raina won Music Director Of The Year, Delnaz Daruwala won Backstage Manager Of The Year, Elnaaz Narouzi won IFA-Ambassador For Change, Robin Raina & Anchal Jain won Stylish Power Couple Of The Year, Shaurya Athley won New Age Fashion Stylist Of The Year, Sasha Jairam won New Age Fashion Photographer Of The Year, Vahbiz Mehta & Lokesh Sharma won New Age Show Director Of The Year, Anjali Sivaraman won New Age Model Of The Year Ramp-Female and Rabanne Jamsandekar Victor in the male category & A-List won IFA Influencer Management Agency of the year award including other major recognitions in various categories.

Under the avid leadership of Sanjay Nigam, the founder of India Fashion Awards, Vagish Pathak as Chairperson and the acclaimed fashion designer, Rocky S. as the Creative Director, India Fashion Awards is a unique and treasured celebration of Indian Fashion industry. It not only recognises but also promotes the creativity, passion, innovation and talent of the champions of the fashion and lifestyle industry at a global stage.

India Fashion Awards is Asia's prestigious platform, movement, and organization that aims to recognize, salute and showcase the creativity and innovation of fashion heroes to a global audience. The organisation celebrates and honours fashion designers, models, photographers, artisans, and every other tier of the individuals whose outstanding contribution is taking the Indian fashion industry to newer heights. The platform endeavours to support Indian Fashion, showcasing the creativity and exemplary work of the industry members and recognizing the excellence displayed by them.

