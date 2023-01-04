New Year, New Me: Algorand, Shiba Inu, and Big Eyes Coin are three charitable cryptos to start 2023 with

New Delhi [India], January 4 (ANI/ATK): Feeling a little philanthropic in 2023? Ready to make a change? Want to commit to a New Year's Resolution? These three cryptos are devoted to bettering the planet and have the potential to inspire you to do so too.

Although cryptocurrencies are not typically viewed as ethical, Algorand (ALGO), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Big Eyes Coin (BIG) are adopting a humanitarian side, and one that speaks to ensuring 2023 is a better future for us all.

Algorand: A Greener Blockchain For 2023

Algorand has risen to prominence with its carbon-neutral blockchain, which boasts to be one of the most sustainable in the world.

Because crypto has typically been an energy-conscumptive industry (one in which Bitcoin produces almost 200 million tones of carbon dioxide alone), Algorand has become hugly popular as a crypto and blockchain.

Aside from being incredibly energy efficient in design, Algorand has partnered with organizations that focus on sustainability and even offset any small emissions they have produced.

Partnerships with green organizations include Global Carbon Holding, ClimateTrade, and PlanetWatch.

Shiba Inu: Rescue Association & Amazon Smile



Often unfairly confused with Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB) has elements that make it stand out as a cute and charitable meme currency.

Not only has it helped encourage Vitalik Buterin to donate over $900 million for COVID-19 relief in India back in 2020, but Shiba Inu has also established The Shiba Rescue Association (SIRA), a charity focused on saving abandoned or abused Shiba Inus.

Furthermore, the meme token has partnered with Amazon Smile, a method of enabling Amazon customers to select a favorite charity and donate 0.5% of the price of a purchase to it.

Big Eyes Coin: A Crypto To Save The Oceans



The presale meme token, Big Eyes Coin, is one of the best cryptos to add to your portfolio if you're looking for a positive change to the environment.

Based on a fictional feline's desire to eat more fish and so, as a result needing to save the oceans, Big Eyes Coin has designed its ecosystem for both its users and the wider planet.

5% of all BIG tokens available at launch will be put into a visibly held charity wallet that will be donated to ocean sanctuaries. An additional 1% tax on NFT sales will also go towards charity.

Aside from financial donations, Big Eyes Coins is using 5% of its total BIG supply for marketing to spread awareness about the environment which will complement its climate-themed NFT collections and events.

In addition to already reaching $12 million in presales and hitting almost 40k Twitter followers, Big Eyes Coin has made numerous donations to charities, including The Fruit Tree Planting Foundation and Sea Shepard, and many more.

With The New Day Comes New Strength And New Thoughts

Algorand, Shiba Inu, and Big Eyes Coin each offer a new way of seeing and using cryptocurrencies for the betterment of society. As 2023 enters and 2022 leaves, a crypto revolution is coming; one where we'll see a change in the attitude toward cryptocurrencies and what they can achieve.

While Algorand and Shiba Inu have long been established cryptos, Big Eyes Coin is still in its presale and not subjected to the bear market. For this reason, its become a hit among the crypto community.

Only time will tell how this cute feline will change the world, but for now, its little paw prints are leaving huge impacts.

