NEWJ celebrates the Flavors of Gujarat with Chef Smit Sagar for MX Special - "Hidden Taste of Gujarat"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 12 (ANI/NewsVoir): One of India's leading media-tech companies, NEWJ joins hands with celebrated chef Smit Sagar, to promote his newest show, MX Special - "Hidden Taste of Gujarat" that is now streaming for free on MX Player, in association with Gujarat Tourism.

NEWJ, through its original content studio, will create a series of engaging, multilingual content pieces to put out on their social media platforms to reach an aggregated audience of over 20 million across a dozen social media and OTT platforms, to celebrate the richness of Gujarati cuisine and culture.

The 5-episode mini-series will see Chef Smit Sagar travel to different cities in Gujarat, visiting local eateries and interacting with locals in search of the special delicacies that truly represent the unique flavor of the state. In Association with Gujarat Tourism, the show is full of exquisite locales and offbeat kitchens to regale both culinary and travel enthusiasts.

Pankaj Malani, Head of Brand Partnerships at MX Player said, "Our main objective with Hidden Taste of Gujarat is for viewers to go on an immersive culinary journey that marries the rich culture of Gujarat to its delectable food, and we're delighted to drive synergies with NEWJ for the same."

Chef Sagar has previously partnered with NEWJ for a special segment "Mahek Gujarati Suvaad Ni" where he explains the health benefits & facts behind some of Gujarat's best loved food. This appears on NEWJ Gujarati, which reaches an audience of the Gujarat vertical and has garnered a viewership of over 105 Millions in the last quarter.

NEWJ, a social-first publisher produces inspiring, India-centric stories of all genres under an umbrella platform and is present in 13 languages namely Hindi, English, Tamil, Bengali, Marathi, Gujarati, Telugu, Kannada, Punjabi, Odia, Assamese, Urdu, and Malayalam. Its unique visual storytelling has allowed NEWJ to garner close to 12 billion views since its inception in 2019.

Shalabh Upadhyay, Founder & CEO at NEWJ said this about the collaboration, "We're thrilled to support this series which is an ode to Gujarat. At NEWJ, it has been our consistent effort to celebrate regional diversity and bring impactful stories from the grassroots of Indian cities and towns to the fore. I'm sure our audiences across India, beyond just Gujarat will be most intrigued to see the hidden gems the show will bring to light."

Culinary enthusiasts can head over to the following link to keep up with the show: bit.ly/HiddenTasteOfGujarat.



MX Player is an entertainment super app that caters to over 200 million Monthly Active users in India, integrating all forms of entertainment on one platform - including video playback, streaming video, music and gaming.

Defining "everytainment" for viewers with entertainment that suits every mood, it currently operates on an ad supported model and hosts a wide library of over 2,00,000 hrs of premium content across 10 languages, including a critically acclaimed slate of MX Original/Exclusives, movies, web series, TV shows, news and audio music. The app is available across Android, iOS, Web, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Android TV and OnePlus TV amongst others.

Having launched its gaming feature in February 2020, Games on MX Player has grown exponentially, and this tournament style slew of hyper casual mobile games is now available across its Android and iOS apps.

From the stable of Times Internet (the digital venture of Times of India, India's largest media and entertainment group), MX Player has now spread its footprints across 12 markets including UAE, US, Canada, UK, Australia, New Zealand, Bangladesh, Nepal, Afghanistan, Srilanka, Maldives, and Bhutan. MX has further expanded its business with the launch of its short format video app MX TakaTak - a home-grown platform that offers a wide variety of short form content and creation tools across genres that is home to the largest number of 21Mn+ digital influencers as well as MX ShareKaro that is an easy-to-use file sharing app with rapid transfer speed.

NEWJ (New Emerging World of Journalism Limited) is one of India's fastest growing media-tech companies, founded by a team of young entrepreneurs led by Shalabh Upadhyay and backed by Jio Platforms Limited. It is a video-only, mobile-first publisher focused on creating and producing high impact video content for the smartphone obsessed young Indian.

Founded in 2018, the company's mission is to tell stories that matter to India's masses and remains committed to helping build a 'Digital Bharat' as well as grow the country's Digital Knowledge Economy through impactful and India-centric storytelling. As a "social-first" publisher, NEWJ incorporates stories of all genres under an umbrella brand and is present in thirteen languages namely Hindi, English, Tamil, Bengali, Marathi, Gujarati, Telugu, Kannada, Odia, Assamese, Urdu, Punjabi and Malayalam.

NEWJ offers content around current affairs (NEWJ Rajneeti), Spirituality & Religion (NEWJ Dharohar), Pride of India & Men in Uniform (NEWJ Garv) and Entertainment (NEWJ Filmy). At the same time, the company has ventured into the production of original and branded films under Beanbag by NEWJ and also creates informative and explainer stories through Desified.

For more information, please visit: thenewj.com.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

