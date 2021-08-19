NEWJ supports The/Nudge Foundation in their efforts towards Skill Development and Poverty Alleviation

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): NEWJ, one of India's fastest growing media-tech companies has entered an association with The/Nudge Foundation, an Indian non-profit organization aimed at alleviating poverty - sustainably, collaboratively and scalably. The association will see NEWJ offer a variety of content pieces over its channels that will enlighten audiences on the foundation's mission on skilling and economic empowerment of youth; and how they bring this alive through their 'Future Perfect' online programme.

Through its videos, NEWJ will highlight the strides made by The/Nudge's Centre for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, with a particular focus on its online skilling initiative - "Future Perfect''- which improves job readiness for the youth and enables upward socio-economic mobility through English proficiency, life skills, digital skills and employability in the services sector. While nearly 1 million Indian youth enter the workforce every month, their employability rate stands at 49.5%. 'Future Perfect' is designed to convert this demographic inertia into a demographic dividend for the nation. This long term association will allow audiences to discover the scalable impact espoused by The/Nudge and draw attention to its work from a bevy of audiences across the nation with NEWJ's vernacular prowess.

Additionally, at present NEWJ aims to amplify "Charcha 2021" by The/Nudge Forum, a convening platform bringing together development sector stakeholders, fostering impactful conversations on the most pressing issues of our times. Charcha 2021 has brought together nearly 300 leading practitioners, economists, community and industry leaders, philanthropists, policymakers and enablers to share their insights with a 20k+ live audience. National leaders have converged on this platform to discuss energising the nation's development in multiple spheres, commemorating India's 75th Year of Independence, focusing on post-crisis recovery and growth. NEWJ will share video pieces from the 'Skilling and Economic Empowerment' track, Co-hosted by NSDC, in the form of explainers and exclusive interviews from the convening, to power the organization's work.

A social-first publisher, NEWJ produces inspiring, India-centric stories of all genres under an umbrella platform and is present in 13 languages namely Hindi, English, Tamil, Bengali, Marathi, Gujarati, Telugu, Kannada, Punjabi, Odia, Assamese, Urdu, and Malayalam. With this association, NEWJ will help The Nudge reach an aggregated audience of over 20 million across a dozen social media and OTT platforms, with specially curated stories. Its unique visual storytelling has allowed NEWJ to garner over 13 billion views since its inception in 2019.

Shalabh Upadhyay, Founder and CEO, NEWJ, spoke about the association and said, "The/Nudge Foundation has made tremendous impact with their remarkable initiatives towards building an equitable society, and building more skills and employment avenues at the grassroots. In alignment with NEWJ's Bharat First approach, we're glad to be associating with them for their path-breaking event, Charcha 2021, the dialogues and ideas from which, are sure to be of great interest to our vast and diverse audience."

Sudha Srinivasan, CEO, The/Nudge Centre for Social Innovation, said, "We are delighted to have NEWJ support our work in the skilling and entrepreneurship stream. Unemployment and underemployment are critical problems that our nation is facing, and hold the key to our economic invigoration, through a more inclusive, skill-based labour market. We appreciate NEWJ for contributing towards raising awareness about these important issues."

NEWJ (New Emerging World of Journalism Limited) is one of India's fastest growing media-tech companies, founded by a team of young entrepreneurs led by Shalabh Upadhyay and backed by Jio Platforms Limited. It is a video-only, mobile-first publisher focused on creating and producing high impact video content for the smartphone obsessed young Indian. Founded in 2018, the company's mission is to tell stories that matter to India's masses and remains committed to helping build a 'Digital Bharat' as well as grow the country's Digital Knowledge Economy through impactful and India-centric storytelling. As a "social-first" publisher, NEWJ incorporates stories of all genres under an umbrella brand and is present in thirteen languages namely Hindi, English, Tamil, Bengali, Marathi, Gujarati, Telugu, Kannada, Odia, Assamese, Urdu and Punjabi and Malayalam. NEWJ offers content around current affairs (NEWJ Rajneeti), Spirituality & Religion (NEWJ Dharohar), Pride of India & Men in Uniform (NEWJ Garv) and Entertainment (NEWJ Filmy). At the same time, the company has ventured into the production of original and branded films under Beanbag by NEWJ and also creates informative and explainer stories through Desified.

The/Nudge Foundation is an Indian non-profit organization. It was established in July 2015 in Bengaluru. The/Nudge exists to alleviate poverty, sustainably, collaboratively and scalably. It has three impact streams - Centre for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (CSDE), Centre for Social Innovation (CSI) & Centre for Rural Development (CRD). Under these impact streams, The/Nudge has uplifted over 10 million lives as of 2020, with 45+ corporate and philanthropic foundation partners and 2000+ donors, including notable names like The Rockefeller Foundation, Tata Trusts, Facebook, Amazon, Mphasis, PayTM, Nandan Nilekani and others. The/Nudge Forum is a convening platform to come together for India's development.

