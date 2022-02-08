Newly launched book, 'A Break In Love' by Rrashima garners massive reviews across digital platforms

New Delhi [India], February 8 (ANI/ATK): Rrashima's debut book has recently been released worldwide. Titled 'A Break In Love', the book is a highly engaging, contemporary romance that has been garnering excellent reviews across social and print media. Represented by The Book Bakers literary agency and published by Vishwakarma Publications, 'A Break In Love' does a deep dive into modern-day relationships and their challenges.



The book has been receiving praise for its widespread, universal connect, as well as for being very high on the relatability index. The plot is relevant to the times we live in, the characters have been beautifully sketched out, the setting is realistic and the story has ample doses of romance, emotion and humour. Other than being an enjoyable read, the book also answers some extremely pertinent questions about making relationships work in a fickle, fast-paced and technology-driven world. The success of the book as well as the rave reviews that have been pouring in have amply demonstrated how a novel and fresh plot, entertaining narration and believable characters can keep readers hooked and prove to be a truly winning combination.

A strategic business analyst with leading US-based business research and consulting organization, Rrashima Swaarup Verma has over 20 years of experience in the corporate sector. Rrashima is also a prolific writer, columnist and poet as well as an award-winning speaker. Her stories, articles and poetry across genres like romance, humour, lifestyle and women's issues are regularly published in leading national and international literary magazines and newspapers. Some of the publications that have featured her work are The Statesman, First City, The Writers and Readers Magazine (UK), West Trestle Review (California), Active Muse, Spark - The Magazine, Indian Review, Poet Crit, Indian Periodical, Woman's Era and Women's Web. You can also read some of Rrashima's work on her website www.rrashimaswaarupverma.com. A keen traveller, she also writes a monthly travelogue.

